FSReborn Announces TL-2000 Sting S4 For MSFS 2020

Moving on from developing aircraft for Prepar3D, FSReborn announces what they say will be the first of many aircraft for MSFS 2020. The Sting S4 is a small two-seat aircraft made by TL Ultralight. The modern design is built with carbon fiber with a standard tricycle landing gear and top speed of 120 kts. A unique feature will be the inclusion of a full Ballistic Rescue System (BRS) - an emergency parachute.

fsreborn.com