    FlightSim.Com Scheduled Maintenance Tuesday

    While FlightSim.Com maintains a record of pretty much 100% up time, on occasion we do have to take the site offline to do some work. On Tuesday at 9 am EDT we will be moving the site to new servers as a planned upgrade. While the change is being made the site, including FlightSim.Com, TrainSim.Com and the FlightSim.Com Store will be offline.

    We're not sure exactly how long the process will take but hopefully it will not be very long and we'll be back and running as usual on the new servers.

    1. amberdog1's Avatar
      amberdog1 - 05-14-2022, 12:01 PM
      Thanks for letting us know.
      Happy Flyin
      AD
    1. Billf's Avatar
      Billf - 05-15-2022, 07:54 AM
      It's now Sunday the 15th of May 2022 and I still can't download a file.
      William Federle (billf) When I click on the download button on the download page i get the message "The requested URL /download.php was not found on this server."
    1. Nels_Anderson's Avatar
      Nels_Anderson - 05-15-2022, 09:51 AM
      @Billf: This announcement is about something that has not happened yet. The download issue you experienced this morning has been fixed.

