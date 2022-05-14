FlightSim.Com Scheduled Maintenance Tuesday

While FlightSim.Com maintains a record of pretty much 100% up time, on occasion we do have to take the site offline to do some work. On Tuesday at 9 am EDT we will be moving the site to new servers as a planned upgrade. While the change is being made the site, including FlightSim.Com, TrainSim.Com and the FlightSim.Com Store will be offline.

We're not sure exactly how long the process will take but hopefully it will not be very long and we'll be back and running as usual on the new servers.