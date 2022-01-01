Rolling Cumulus Announces Cartoon Flight For MSFS 2020

Who would ever think of bringing 'old comic books' characters into MSFS and fly with them?

We have.

On this MSFS 2020 "Mission or Trip" you will fly with some pretty old pilots of the 1930s, 40s and 50s "comic books". Many of us remember how much we waited for new editions to come out back in the 1950s and 60s and before, so we could have fun reading them in our beds before going to sleep. There were many, many and luckily for us aviation buffs there were many "pilot characters" in the comics.

We hope you will use this trip to remember those happy times when our main worry while reading the new edition of the comic book we liked was that our hero would come out of the last page as always a better Hero!

Coming soon...

