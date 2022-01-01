  • Boundless Releases Dublin For X-Plane

    Boundless Releases Dublin For X-Plane

    Welcome to Dublin! As the largest airport in Ireland, 12th busiest in Europe, as well as being the base of Aer Lingus and Ryanair, there's a lot to explore! This is our largest XP11 project to date, but just because it's expansive, it doesn't mean it's not detailed. Through heavily optimised objects and textures, we have been able to keep performance smooth whilst ensuring the highest level of detail, which goes so far as to include 3D people, 3D vegetation and thousands of accurately placed custom objects specific to Dublin.

    Features

    • Up to date HD Ortho imagery sourced from August 2021
    • Fully custom terminals, airport buildings and nearby buildings
    • Includes all nearby farms, warehouses and business parks
    • Partial terminal interiors modelled
    • Custom 4K PBR SAM Jetways
    • Custom HD forests and vegetation
    • 3D volumetric Grass
    • 3D trees (FPS friendly)
    • 3D People at selected locations
    • Custom HD PBR vehicles (airside and landside)
    • Accurate layout as of early 2022
    • Optional HD PBR static aircraft (FPS Friendly)
    • Fully custom dynamic lighting reflecting real world lighting tones
    • 4K PBR ground textures - including reflective puddles and 'wet look' areas of aprons
    • Fully accurate ground markings - including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear
    • Thousands of accurately placed objects and textures
    • Full Traffic Global compatibility
    • Fully accurate airport layout referenced from latest charts
    • Airport charts included

