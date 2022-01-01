Boundless Releases Dublin For X-Plane

Welcome to Dublin! As the largest airport in Ireland, 12th busiest in Europe, as well as being the base of Aer Lingus and Ryanair, there's a lot to explore! This is our largest XP11 project to date, but just because it's expansive, it doesn't mean it's not detailed. Through heavily optimised objects and textures, we have been able to keep performance smooth whilst ensuring the highest level of detail, which goes so far as to include 3D people, 3D vegetation and thousands of accurately placed custom objects specific to Dublin.

Features

Up to date HD Ortho imagery sourced from August 2021

Fully custom terminals, airport buildings and nearby buildings

Includes all nearby farms, warehouses and business parks

Partial terminal interiors modelled

Custom 4K PBR SAM Jetways

Custom HD forests and vegetation

3D volumetric Grass

3D trees (FPS friendly)

3D People at selected locations

Custom HD PBR vehicles (airside and landside)

Accurate layout as of early 2022

Optional HD PBR static aircraft (FPS Friendly)

Fully custom dynamic lighting reflecting real world lighting tones

4K PBR ground textures - including reflective puddles and 'wet look' areas of aprons

Fully accurate ground markings - including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear

Thousands of accurately placed objects and textures

Full Traffic Global compatibility

Fully accurate airport layout referenced from latest charts

Airport charts included

