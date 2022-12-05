PMDG 737-700: A Live Lesson With A Real World Pilot

Learn how to fly the PMDG 737-700 for MSFS along with me in this lesson with a real world 737 pilot, following Ryanair SOPs! We take you through everything you need to know to fly almost any flight realistically, from setting the aircraft up from cold and dark to shutting it down at the other end. This tutorial has something for everyone - it's simple enough for beginner flight simmers and detailed enough that even the most seasoned PMDG user will learn something new.

If you'd like to fly along as you watch, see the video description for the flight plan, links to the sceneries we used, and a Ryanair checklist.

There are also bookmarks to allow you to jump to a particular section, although I do recommend you watch the whole thing before jumping about so as not to miss anything.

Here are the chapters:

PRE-DEPARTURE

00:00:00 - Introducing Seb & Ryanair procedures

00:03:20 - Establishing electrical power & initial safety flows

00:09:03 - Rainbow check

00:12:35 - Light & oxygen tests

00:14:15 - Fuel & payload setup

00:16:29 - FMC setup & performance calculations

00:35:10 - Trim & MCP speed setup

00:36:35 - Final flow - overhead panel

00:44:10 - Final flow - MCP, EFIS, radios, SID, FMC check

00:51:15 - Final flow - autobrakes, MFDs, throttle quadrant, config check, aft panel

00:55:09 - Safety Inspection & Before Start checklists, pre-pushback flow

PUSHBACK, ENGINE START & TAXI OUT

00:59:00 - Pushback

01:00:06 - Engine start

01:08:44 - Taxi out

01:11:00 - Before takeoff review, checklist & briefing

01:12:52 - Line up, before takeoff checklist & flow below the line

TAKEOFF, CLIMB & CRUISE

01:15:23 - Takeoff discussion

01:17:38 - Takeoff

01:20:55 - Initial climb, ALT INTV usage, altitude capture bug

01:23:18 - Transition altitude, climb flows, use of V/S in climb

01:28:20 - LVL CHG & V/S risks, IAS to Mach changeover

01:30:14 - Vertical modes and their uses - VNAV, LVL CHG, V/S

01:35:27 - Additional 10,000ft actions

DESCENT, APPROACH, LANDING, TAXI IN & SHUTDOWN

01:40:53 - Descent planning

01:48:08 - Starting a descent early with ALT INTV

01:49:11 - FMC setup

01:54:54 - Approach preparation

02:02:23 - Descent checklist & VNAV descent path

02:04:08 - Direct To on descent, effect on VNAV

02:09:46 - Descent below transition level, 10,000ft (FLAPS) checks

02:12:30 - FRISC checks

02:14:34 - Approach checks

02:15:32 - Approach

02:20:38 - Landing checks & landing

02:23:40 - After landing flow, checks & taxi in

02:28:23 - Approach speed discussion

02:31:00 - Shutdown



About The PMDG 737-700

Created by the most recognized and experienced team in desktop flight simulation, the PMDG 737-700 is an incredibly detailed, feature rich simulation of the ubiquitous Boeing narrow body. Representing years of work to to leverage the very best that Microsoft Flight Simulator can offer, the PMDG 737-700 is as technically rich as it is visually stunning.

All new models, entirely new textures, a completely new sound environment and tens of thousands of changes, adaptations, improvements and fixes, the PMDG 737-700 is the ultimate realization of flight simulation, forty years in the making.

Purchase PMDG 737-700 for MSFS 2020

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Discord