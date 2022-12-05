PMDG 737-700: A Live Lesson With A Real World Pilot
By FilbertFlies
Learn how to fly the PMDG 737-700 for MSFS along with me in this lesson with a real world 737 pilot, following Ryanair SOPs! We take you through everything you need to know to fly almost any flight realistically, from setting the aircraft up from cold and dark to shutting it down at the other end. This tutorial has something for everyone - it's simple enough for beginner flight simmers and detailed enough that even the most seasoned PMDG user will learn something new.
If you'd like to fly along as you watch, see the video description for the flight plan, links to the sceneries we used, and a Ryanair checklist.
There are also bookmarks to allow you to jump to a particular section, although I do recommend you watch the whole thing before jumping about so as not to miss anything.
Here are the chapters:
PRE-DEPARTURE
00:00:00 - Introducing Seb & Ryanair procedures
00:03:20 - Establishing electrical power & initial safety flows
00:09:03 - Rainbow check
00:12:35 - Light & oxygen tests
00:14:15 - Fuel & payload setup
00:16:29 - FMC setup & performance calculations
00:35:10 - Trim & MCP speed setup
00:36:35 - Final flow - overhead panel
00:44:10 - Final flow - MCP, EFIS, radios, SID, FMC check
00:51:15 - Final flow - autobrakes, MFDs, throttle quadrant, config check, aft panel
00:55:09 - Safety Inspection & Before Start checklists, pre-pushback flow
PUSHBACK, ENGINE START & TAXI OUT
00:59:00 - Pushback
01:00:06 - Engine start
01:08:44 - Taxi out
01:11:00 - Before takeoff review, checklist & briefing
01:12:52 - Line up, before takeoff checklist & flow below the line
TAKEOFF, CLIMB & CRUISE
01:15:23 - Takeoff discussion
01:17:38 - Takeoff
01:20:55 - Initial climb, ALT INTV usage, altitude capture bug
01:23:18 - Transition altitude, climb flows, use of V/S in climb
01:28:20 - LVL CHG & V/S risks, IAS to Mach changeover
01:30:14 - Vertical modes and their uses - VNAV, LVL CHG, V/S
01:35:27 - Additional 10,000ft actions
DESCENT, APPROACH, LANDING, TAXI IN & SHUTDOWN
01:40:53 - Descent planning
01:48:08 - Starting a descent early with ALT INTV
01:49:11 - FMC setup
01:54:54 - Approach preparation
02:02:23 - Descent checklist & VNAV descent path
02:04:08 - Direct To on descent, effect on VNAV
02:09:46 - Descent below transition level, 10,000ft (FLAPS) checks
02:12:30 - FRISC checks
02:14:34 - Approach checks
02:15:32 - Approach
02:20:38 - Landing checks & landing
02:23:40 - After landing flow, checks & taxi in
02:28:23 - Approach speed discussion
02:31:00 - Shutdown
About The PMDG 737-700
Created by the most recognized and experienced team in desktop flight simulation, the PMDG 737-700 is an incredibly detailed, feature rich simulation of the ubiquitous Boeing narrow body. Representing years of work to to leverage the very best that Microsoft Flight Simulator can offer, the PMDG 737-700 is as technically rich as it is visually stunning.
All new models, entirely new textures, a completely new sound environment and tens of thousands of changes, adaptations, improvements and fixes, the PMDG 737-700 is the ultimate realization of flight simulation, forty years in the making.
Purchase PMDG 737-700 for MSFS 2020
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
- Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
- Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant
FilbertFlies
Youtube Channel
Discord