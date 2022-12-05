  • PMDG 737-700: A Live Lesson With A Real World Pilot

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-12-2022 04:22 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments
    PMDG 737 Live Lesson With Real Pilot

    PMDG 737-700: A Live Lesson With A Real World Pilot

    By FilbertFlies

     

    Learn how to fly the PMDG 737-700 for MSFS along with me in this lesson with a real world 737 pilot, following Ryanair SOPs! We take you through everything you need to know to fly almost any flight realistically, from setting the aircraft up from cold and dark to shutting it down at the other end. This tutorial has something for everyone - it's simple enough for beginner flight simmers and detailed enough that even the most seasoned PMDG user will learn something new.

    If you'd like to fly along as you watch, see the video description for the flight plan, links to the sceneries we used, and a Ryanair checklist.

    There are also bookmarks to allow you to jump to a particular section, although I do recommend you watch the whole thing before jumping about so as not to miss anything.

    Here are the chapters:

    PRE-DEPARTURE
    00:00:00 - Introducing Seb & Ryanair procedures
    00:03:20 - Establishing electrical power & initial safety flows
    00:09:03 - Rainbow check
    00:12:35 - Light & oxygen tests
    00:14:15 - Fuel & payload setup
    00:16:29 - FMC setup & performance calculations
    00:35:10 - Trim & MCP speed setup
    00:36:35 - Final flow - overhead panel
    00:44:10 - Final flow - MCP, EFIS, radios, SID, FMC check
    00:51:15 - Final flow - autobrakes, MFDs, throttle quadrant, config check, aft panel
    00:55:09 - Safety Inspection & Before Start checklists, pre-pushback flow
    PUSHBACK, ENGINE START & TAXI OUT
    00:59:00 - Pushback
    01:00:06 - Engine start
    01:08:44 - Taxi out
    01:11:00 - Before takeoff review, checklist & briefing
    01:12:52 - Line up, before takeoff checklist & flow below the line
    TAKEOFF, CLIMB & CRUISE
    01:15:23 - Takeoff discussion
    01:17:38 - Takeoff
    01:20:55 - Initial climb, ALT INTV usage, altitude capture bug
    01:23:18 - Transition altitude, climb flows, use of V/S in climb
    01:28:20 - LVL CHG & V/S risks, IAS to Mach changeover
    01:30:14 - Vertical modes and their uses - VNAV, LVL CHG, V/S
    01:35:27 - Additional 10,000ft actions
    DESCENT, APPROACH, LANDING, TAXI IN & SHUTDOWN
    01:40:53 - Descent planning
    01:48:08 - Starting a descent early with ALT INTV
    01:49:11 - FMC setup
    01:54:54 - Approach preparation
    02:02:23 - Descent checklist & VNAV descent path
    02:04:08 - Direct To on descent, effect on VNAV
    02:09:46 - Descent below transition level, 10,000ft (FLAPS) checks
    02:12:30 - FRISC checks
    02:14:34 - Approach checks
    02:15:32 - Approach
    02:20:38 - Landing checks & landing
    02:23:40 - After landing flow, checks & taxi in
    02:28:23 - Approach speed discussion
    02:31:00 - Shutdown

    About The PMDG 737-700

    Created by the most recognized and experienced team in desktop flight simulation, the PMDG 737-700 is an incredibly detailed, feature rich simulation of the ubiquitous Boeing narrow body. Representing years of work to to leverage the very best that Microsoft Flight Simulator can offer, the PMDG 737-700 is as technically rich as it is visually stunning.

    All new models, entirely new textures, a completely new sound environment and tens of thousands of changes, adaptations, improvements and fixes, the PMDG 737-700 is the ultimate realization of flight simulation, forty years in the making.

    Purchase PMDG 737-700 for MSFS 2020

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    johnyyz

    Does overclocking CPU cause MSFS crash. ?

    Thread Starter: johnyyz

    My computer guy wants to know why overclocking the CPU causes MSFS to freeze and get BSOD. He says it shouldn't. Thanks

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 05:22 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Sudden Loss of Power!?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    No big deal, but still annoying. Maybe someone here knows what this is all about. Beechcraft Baron (trouble-free plane since Day One in MSFS) on...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 05:05 PM Go to last post
    TheRedBadger

    Frame rates any airport bad!

    Thread Starter: TheRedBadger

    I had my computer reset (windows 10), reinstalled the sim and all. Seems like at any addon major airport I'm at the frame rates take a huge hit when...

    Last Post By: TheRedBadger Today, 04:36 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    German Air Force Percival Pembrook!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    The German Air Force Percival Pembrook! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: CTarana45 Today, 03:54 PM Go to last post