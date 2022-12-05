What: Scotland "Nessie" Weekend Achievement Flights
When: Saturdays, Starting May 14th, 8am PT, 11am ET, 1500 UTC
Where: TeamSpeak3, connect to(ctrl-s):ts3.digitalthemepark.com or Discord
Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com
*** Earn your next DigitalThemePark achievement badge! ***
As the continuation of our Discover-Europe series, join us for group flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator, P3D, FSX, or X-Plane exploring Scotland. Callsign "Griphos" over at DigitalThemePark has created 9 wonderful flights to explore this region. You will want to fly your favorite low and slow aircraft. For more information and topics covered, please visit www.digitalthemepark.com
Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works and is familiar with TeamSpeak3. Download TeamSpeak3 at www.teamspeak.com
, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com, and message Zoolander64 or one of the other [STAFF] members as we stay connected 24/7 and usually fly or are not far away from our computer. You can also use the FlightSim.Com/DigitalthemePark Discord, but most will be on TeamSpeak.
About DigitalThemePark
DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of 25,100+ virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.
.