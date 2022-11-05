  • Aerosoft - Aviation-Sim-Design - Airfield Emden MSFS

    Aerosoft - Aviation-Sim-Design - Airfield Emden MSFS

    Emden Airfield is located in the north of Germany not far from the East Frisian Islands. The airfield is used by a lot of helicopter operators for offshore operations in the North Sea. As the Wind Offshore sector in the North Sea plays an important role in our future, we have decided to make the Emden airfield as real as possible. The airfield will cover all needs for virtual pilots: From helicopter pilots that can fly workers to the wind parks at sea, private pilots that can take their plane for a spin for a sightseeing flight above the East Frisian Islands or even business flights.

    About 15 km west of the airfield, directly at the Ems River, is the Winchtower. This tower is used by helicopter crews for winch training, to winch the workers at sea onto wind turbines.

    Features

    • The HeliService hangar doors open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
    • Static helicopters are taken out of the hangar shortly after 7 a.m. and parked on
    • e apron. At 5 p.m., the two helicopters are pulled back into the hangar
    • An excursion boat is sailing on the "Trecktief Canal" between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
    • 5 animated cars drive to the airfield at different times and park around the site in predefined parking spaces
    • An animated analog clock is located in the Heliservice hangar, tower and terminal
    • The HeliService crew bus arrives at the apron at 8 a.m. and returns to the hangar at 4 p.m. in the afternoon.
    • Animated flags are located in front of the HeliService hangar as well in front of the catering restaurant "Haase". The flags are dependent on the wind direction
    • There are some hay bales distributed on and around the airfield area, which are open in the month of August and stacked in a heap in the month of September
    • The people at the terminal or at the restaurant/terrace depend on the time of day, as well as the day of the week, and always change differently, so that there is a high degree of variety
    • A transporter is animated on the apron between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
    • The parasol of the terrace will open at 11 a.m. There will be also party guests with party lights (best visible in the evening) on the terrace from 3 p.m. till 11 p.m.
    • The entrance and exit door as well as the TV in the terminal are animated. The TV plays a text in a loop.
    • The weather station at the HeliService hangar is animated depending on wind direction and speed

    Purchase Aerosoft - Aviation-Sim-Design - Airfield Emden MSFS
    See other Aerosoft products for MSFS 2020

