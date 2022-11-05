  • Taburet - Snowy Roads Canada MSFS

    Taburet - Snowy Roads Canada MSFS

    MSFS Snowy Roads is a mod to allow roads located in snowy regions to be visible when snow is activated in MSFS. It works with live weather or with custom weather settings in the MSFS weather panel. No extra app or program download required.

    The mod is intended to be used in snowy winter conditions only; with live weather set on; roads change snow accumulation according to live weather data received by the simulator. Roads might become more or less covered with snow.

    It is a snowy mod for those who like to fly snowy winter regions and actually see the roads with different levels of accumulations. Roads class coverage: motorways; primary, secondary, trunk.

