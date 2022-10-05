Cockspur Announces Citation Mustang MSFS

Aircraft designer Cockspur has briefly announced that their next MSFS 2020 aircraft project will be the Cessna Citation Mustang. No details are provided but a Facebook video shows a plane that appears to be well along in development.
Aircraft designer Cockspur has briefly announced that their next MSFS 2020 aircraft project will be the Cessna Citation Mustang. No details are provided but a Facebook video shows a plane that appears to be well along in development.
AVRO Lancastrian taking off.... (Old Warden) The beauty of a prop liner.. Please click on the pic to enlarge:Last Post By: peer01 Today, 06:29 PM
Got myself the HP Reverb and for the most part (thanks to a LOT of help from individuals on this forum), it has been a LOT of fun! However, if I...Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 05:25 PM
My computer guy wants to know why overclocking the CPU causes MSFS to freeze and get BSOD. He says it shouldn't. ThanksLast Post By: Disneyflyer Today, 04:50 PM
Helicopters in FSX "pulse" my Microsoft Force Feedback controller. This didn't occur originally. What might the problem be? Can anyone help? ...Last Post By: berlopez Today, 04:14 PM