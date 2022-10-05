  • Cockspur Announces Citation Mustang MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Cockspur Announces Citation Mustang

    Aircraft designer Cockspur has briefly announced that their next MSFS 2020 aircraft project will be the Cessna Citation Mustang. No details are provided but a Facebook video shows a plane that appears to be well along in development.

