FS2Crew Reports Plans For PMDG 737 and Maddog

I have about 20 minutes left before the 737 downloads... praying it doesn't time out... so for those of you who have it running, what are your thoughts?

Oh, and yes, we're hard at work too.

We're going to try something very experimental and new in the 737... and the Maddog...But the Maddog will be coming first. We need the SDK from PMDG first before we can legally interface with their plane.

