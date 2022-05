SimNord Announces EKEL Endelave Airport MSFS

The next SimNord scenery for MSFS (PC and Xbox) will be Endelave Airport (EKEL). The scenery is complete and awaits testing and approval for release on the MSFS Marketplace. Here are a few pictures that show what it's going to look like.

This is a quite small airport located in central Denmark. It has a single runway 2133x82 feet (620x25 meters).

