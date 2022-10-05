  • MXI Design - Worcester Regional Airport Teaser Video

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-10-2022  
    MXI Design - Worcester Regional Airport Teaser Video

    Scenery designer MXI Design now has an official teaser video for their Worcester Regional Airport scenery which will be coming to MSFS. Other than the video itself they offer no details on the scenery. This appears to be the first U.S. airport they have done.

    Worcester Regional Airport (KORH) is located in central Massachusetts on a hill just west of its namesake city. Once owned by the city, it is now controlled by Massport. It has two runways, 11/29 at 7001x150 feet and 15/33 at 5000x100 feet.

    www.mxi-design.com

    1. RI_Red's Avatar
      RI_Red - Today, 04:24 PM
      Gonna have to show a lot more than that to sell it to me. So far, unimpressed.

