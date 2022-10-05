  • Announcing SimpleFCU

    Announcing SimpleFCU

    Brand-new autopilot module affordable for everyone.

    Experience a new era of being a virtual captain. No more mouse scrolling in the cockpit. Have a full control in any situation, anytime.

    SimpleFCU features 4 amber seven segment displays. These are designed for optimal performance, and the intensity of backlight can be easily set within the MobiFlight software.

    Thanks to 7 Korry type Dual LED switches and 4 Push & Pull modules, you are the pilot in command. 5 more LEDs are designed for improved indication of Flight Director, Landing Gear and Parking brake. On top of all these features, SPD/MACH hardware switch is still available.

    Simple FCU

    Discover today & fly like never before ✈

