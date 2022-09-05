  • Welcome TL Creation To The FlightSim.Com Store

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-09-2022 04:56 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Welcome TL Creation To The FlightSim.Com Store

    Today we would like to welcome a new scenery designer to the FlightSim.Com Store. TL Creation currently has two scenery packages released for MSFS 2020, Danish Lighthouses and Greenland Package. Some 26 lighthouses are included in the first package, while the second includes 16 detailed airports.

    Greenland Package

    The Greenland package includes 14 detailed airports to get the best experience exploring Greenland. It includes all from big international airports to small regional aiports up in the north. Landing in the tough weather in Greenland can be a big challenge, so get the Greenland Package now and try it yourself!

    TL Creation - Greenland Package

    Included Airports

    • Nerlerit
    • Kangerlussuaq
    • Kulusuk
    • Paamiut
    • Qaarsut
    • Nuuk
    • Upernavik
    • Ilulissat
    • Aasiaat
    • Sisimiut
    • Narsarsuaq
    • Maniitsoq
    • Qaanaaq
    • Qaqortoq Airport

    Features

    • All custom made 3D models
    • All trees have been removed from Greenland
    • Real ATC frequencies added

    Purchase Greenland Package for MSFS 2020

    Danish Lighthouses

    Danish Lighthouses contains 26 detailed lighthouses around the Danish coast. All lighthouses include working lights when it’s dark. There is an pln file which contains a tour around Denmark, where you visit all lighthouses.

    TL Creation - Danish Lighthouses

    Included Lighthouses

    • Blåvand
    • Lyngvig
    • Lodbjerg
    • Bovbjerg
    • Hanstholm
    • Rubjerg
    • Hirtshals
    • Skagen vest
    • Skagen
    • Hirsholm
    • Nordre Rønner
    • Fornæs
    • Hjelm
    • Sejerø
    • Anholt
    • Røsnæs
    • Nakkehoved
    • Drogden
    • Stevns
    • Møn
    • Gedser
    • Keldsnor
    • Omø
    • Helnæs fyr

    Purchase Danish Lighthouses for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Starwind Amada

    Bird Strikes

    Thread Starter: Starwind Amada

    Does the bird have bird strikes? I want to pull a Sully.

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 06:10 PM Go to last post
    RI_Red

    In Anticipation of Tonight's 737 Release - A How Do You Program Runway Data Question:

    Thread Starter: RI_Red

    I was wondering - How do you people find out the sources in advance when planning a flight to properly program the FMC for landing runway at your...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 06:04 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Lancastrian, one pic that says it all.......

    Thread Starter: peer01

    AVRO Lancastrian taking off.... (Old Warden) The beauty of a prop liner.. Please click on the pic to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 05:40 PM Go to last post
    RI_Red

    PMDG 737 Speculation Thread

    Thread Starter: RI_Red

    So, what do you all think the price range will be on this? Anyone hear any rumors that could be close to truth?

    Last Post By: tirith63 Today, 05:27 PM Go to last post