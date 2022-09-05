Welcome TL Creation To The FlightSim.Com Store

Today we would like to welcome a new scenery designer to the FlightSim.Com Store. TL Creation currently has two scenery packages released for MSFS 2020, Danish Lighthouses and Greenland Package. Some 26 lighthouses are included in the first package, while the second includes 16 detailed airports.

Greenland Package

The Greenland package includes 14 detailed airports to get the best experience exploring Greenland. It includes all from big international airports to small regional aiports up in the north. Landing in the tough weather in Greenland can be a big challenge, so get the Greenland Package now and try it yourself!

Included Airports

Nerlerit

Kangerlussuaq

Kulusuk

Paamiut

Qaarsut

Nuuk

Upernavik

Ilulissat

Aasiaat

Sisimiut

Narsarsuaq

Maniitsoq

Qaanaaq

Qaqortoq Airport

Features

All custom made 3D models

All trees have been removed from Greenland

Real ATC frequencies added

Purchase Greenland Package for MSFS 2020

Danish Lighthouses

Danish Lighthouses contains 26 detailed lighthouses around the Danish coast. All lighthouses include working lights when it’s dark. There is an pln file which contains a tour around Denmark, where you visit all lighthouses.

Included Lighthouses

Blåvand

Lyngvig

Lodbjerg

Bovbjerg

Hanstholm

Rubjerg

Hirtshals

Skagen vest

Skagen

Hirsholm

Nordre Rønner

Fornæs

Hjelm

Sejerø

Anholt

Røsnæs

Nakkehoved

Drogden

Stevns

Møn

Gedser

Keldsnor

Omø

Helnæs fyr

Purchase Danish Lighthouses for MSFS 2020