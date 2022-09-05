Welcome TL Creation To The FlightSim.Com Store

Today we would like to welcome a new scenery designer to the FlightSim.Com Store. TL Creation currently has two scenery packages released for MSFS 2020, Danish Lighthouses and Greenland Package. Some 26 lighthouses are included in the first package, while the second includes 16 detailed airports.
Greenland Package
The Greenland package includes 14 detailed airports to get the best experience exploring Greenland. It includes all from big international airports to small regional aiports up in the north. Landing in the tough weather in Greenland can be a big challenge, so get the Greenland Package now and try it yourself!
Included Airports
- Nerlerit
- Kangerlussuaq
- Kulusuk
- Paamiut
- Qaarsut
- Nuuk
- Upernavik
- Ilulissat
- Aasiaat
- Sisimiut
- Narsarsuaq
- Maniitsoq
- Qaanaaq
- Qaqortoq Airport
Features
- All custom made 3D models
- All trees have been removed from Greenland
- Real ATC frequencies added
Purchase Greenland Package for MSFS 2020
Danish Lighthouses
Danish Lighthouses contains 26 detailed lighthouses around the Danish coast. All lighthouses include working lights when it’s dark. There is an pln file which contains a tour around Denmark, where you visit all lighthouses.
Included Lighthouses
- Blåvand
- Lyngvig
- Lodbjerg
- Bovbjerg
- Hanstholm
- Rubjerg
- Hirtshals
- Skagen vest
- Skagen
- Hirsholm
- Nordre Rønner
- Fornæs
- Hjelm
- Sejerø
- Anholt
- Røsnæs
- Nakkehoved
- Drogden
- Stevns
- Møn
- Gedser
- Keldsnor
- Omø
- Helnæs fyr