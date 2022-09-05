Emerald Scenery Design - Chunilna Cabin Strip For MSFS v1.02

Changelog v1.0.2

Added dynamic icicles along roof edges (Show at or below 32*F/0*C).

Fixed runway surface incorrectly labeled as asphalt.

Fixed windsock orientation.

Improved aerial imagery color-matching.

SU9 changed the way that polygons are saved and compiled. Although there is backwards compatibility so far, Chunilna Cabin Strip has been recompiled to ensure future compatibility.

About Chunilna Cabin Strip For MSFS

Chunilna Cabin Strip is an unregistered back-country airport just 6 NM / 11 KM to the northeast of Talkeetna, Alaska. This private airstrip features a short dirt runway. Departures and landings can be made quite easy going either direction for light aircraft, but anything past a Cub is almost entirely one way in, one way out!

This scenery has been brought to life in incredible detail, with a heavy focus on environmentals. Chunilna Cabin Strip uses almost all custom libraries with the integration of our own Emerald Object Library. Some features include: custom vegetation, 3D trees, several detailed building/shed models, custom ground textures, and environmentally dynamic features, such as butterflies, rain puddles, morel mushrooms, and VFX!

Chunilna Cabin Strip sets a new standard for what Emerald Scenery Design hopes to achieve with many back-country airstrips to come!

Custom ground textures. Colored to match the surrounding terrain.

2-meter digital elevation model. Compatible with Orbx NA Alaska Mesh!

Uneven/sloped runway for that authentic back-country experience! Look out for rocks!

Hand-placed, native vegetation. Weeds, wildflowers, shrubs/bushes, and 3D trees. Includes LODs for improved performance.

Custom airstrip buildings, cabin, and various clutter models. Up to 8K resolution PBR materials. Cabin includes 3D interior, window rain VFX, and environmental occlusion.

Reworked a large section of Chunilna Creek. Adjusted elevations, fixed water placement, and removed stray trees.

Several details along the creek. Includes a campsite and a few bears.

Environmentally-Dynamic features:

Butterflies - Visible from May through September. Includes 4 different Alaska native variations!



Morel Mushrooms - Look for Morel Mushrooms popping up around the airstrip from May to July. But keep a keen eye out, as they can be quite difficult to spot!



Rain Puddles - Appear only when raining.



VFX – Smoke and campfire VFX will appear once temperatures fall to 50F / 10C or less.

