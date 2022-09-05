Aerosoft - ProCam XP

ProCam XP now gives you the option to quickly and easily create new camera positions within the X-Plane 11 simulator. Whether it´s new positions within a cockpit, within your favorite scenery to observe your flight or AI traffic.

Create stunning tracking shots in and around your own aircraft or in the scenery of your choice. Use effects such as simulated breathing to create a realistic pilot view.

Are you a developer yourself? Then deliver ready-made presets with your custom scenery and show your customers the best spots in your product.

Features

View Presets for Cockpit, Exterior and World category

Optional 3D camera object in cockpit/exterior



Presets for XP default aircraft included

Different view types

Cockpit: static



Cockpit: human



Cockpit: cam



Exterior: static



Exterior: cam



World: fixed



World: free



World: follow aircraft

Manual camera control

Key combination / joystick / controller mapping possible

Various effects

Head anticipation based on control inputs



Simulated breathing



Gimbal control (horizon/roll)

Invisible clickspots

Individual clickspot overlay setup



Cinema Mode for each aircraft size category



Presets can be included in add-on sceneries



Cinema presets can be included in add-on sceneries

