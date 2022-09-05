Aerosoft - ProCam XP

ProCam XP now gives you the option to quickly and easily create new camera positions within the X-Plane 11 simulator. Whether it´s new positions within a cockpit, within your favorite scenery to observe your flight or AI traffic.
Create stunning tracking shots in and around your own aircraft or in the scenery of your choice. Use effects such as simulated breathing to create a realistic pilot view.
Are you a developer yourself? Then deliver ready-made presets with your custom scenery and show your customers the best spots in your product.
Features
- View Presets for Cockpit, Exterior and World category
- Optional 3D camera object in cockpit/exterior
- Presets for XP default aircraft included
- Different view types
- Cockpit: static
- Cockpit: human
- Cockpit: cam
- Exterior: static
- Exterior: cam
- World: fixed
- World: free
- World: follow aircraft
- Manual camera control
- Key combination / joystick / controller mapping possible
- Various effects
- Head anticipation based on control inputs
- Simulated breathing
- Gimbal control (horizon/roll)
- Invisible clickspots
- Individual clickspot overlay setup
- Cinema Mode for each aircraft size category
- Presets can be included in add-on sceneries
- Cinema presets can be included in add-on sceneries