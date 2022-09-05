Taburet – Snowy Runways Vienna Frankfurt MSFS

MSFS Snowy Runways is a mod to allow airports located in snowy regions to be visible when snow is activated in MSFS. It works with live weather or with custom weather settings in MSFS weather panel. No extra app or program download required. The mod is intended to be used in snowy winter conditions only. It is a snowy mod for those who like to fly snowy winter airports and actually see the runways after snow clearance to allow flights. The mod is customized for each airport included in the package.

Purchase Taburet – Snowy Runways Vienna Frankfurt MSFS

See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020