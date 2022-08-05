Aeroplane Heaven - North American P-51D Mustang For MSFS v1.2.0

Changelog v1.2.0

Loadout issue with the external fuel tanks - Fixed

Prop pitch issue externally - Fixed

Texture mismatch issue - Fixed

Shadow issue introduced with SU9 - Fixed

Added two new liveries to the modern/civilian series

About Aeroplane Heaven P-51D Mustang

The P-51D, built by North American Aviation, is a single-seat low wing aircraft powered by a (under license) Packard built Rolls Royce engine. Originally designed as part of a proposal to design a completely new fighter from ground up the P51 saw a number of roles during the second world war and in fact well into the 50’s and the advent of the jet age.

The P-51 was not without its problems. In particular the earlier version suffered from a problem with vision especially to the rear and a lackluster performance. This was remedied with a bubble canopy and the addition of the Merlin engine.

First seeing action with the RAF, the American armed forces were to take up the majority of the use during latter stages of WW2. Merlin powered Mustangs were to start their first of many missions to escort long range bombers in mid-December 1943. The P-51D’s were to prove superior to the premier German fighters of the time, the Me-109 and the Fw-190.

About 13,000 Merlin powered Mustangs were produced in the United States. They continued to serve past WW2's end and some were even used in a ground attack role during the Korean War. They last saw combat in the 1969 "Soccer War". Now they can be found either in racing guise or as highly restored examples at airshows throughout the world.

Innovative Features

All new hi-fidelity models with superb detail including gun bays and gear wells

Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings

Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects

Full PBR materials and textures include realistic "pillowing" of metal surfaces

Animated authentic U.S. military pilot figure + your choice to remove for asobo stock pilot

Specially animated, realistic undercarriage operation and the famous hydraulic droop

Choice of classic or modern radios

Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance based on real flight tests

Specially authored WWise Hi-Fidelity sound package

Unique code to "iron" out poor simulator tail-dragger performance

Loadouts and external tanks based on weight

18 Authentic Liveries

The package includes a variety of colorful liveries from WW2 fighter squadrons and 3 civilian registered versions.

