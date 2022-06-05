New MSFS 2020 Patch In The Works

Thank you for providing feedback since the release of Sim Update 9! At this time, we are hard at work on a patch that will fix some of the emerging issues we have seen this past week. We are excited to share more details and patch notes soon. We thank you for your patience and help to improve the sim with us every step of the way.

SDK Update

Roadmap:

Sim Update 10:

Terrain & Weather APIs.



Aircraft Editor V2.



Game rendered in a window in the DevMode.

General:

The team is actively working on several issues & crashes reported after Sim Update 9's launch.

We are working on our samples, listing them and evaluating which ones can be improved, revamped, and which new samples should be added to the SDK. If you have an idea what could be improved, please let us know on DevSupport!

DevMode:

We reworked the windows opacity system to make it simpler & more consistent.

We fixed an issue on the console that caused items to overlap when the window was resized.

Visual Effects Editor:

We took some time to clean the code – no new features should be expected on this editor in the short term.

Scenery Editor:

We fixed the SimObjects incorrect scale that was reported on DevSupport.



We removed useless text in the scenery object properties window.



We fixed an issue where airports did not load when they were close to an independent projected mesh.

WASM:

We integrated our new Visual Studio WASM Debugger Extension to the S DK distribution.

SimConnect:

We fixed the SimObject data request creation process.

Source