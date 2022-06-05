Impulse Simulations Announces Canberra Airport MSFS

Though the announcement is a bit cryptic, Impulse Simulations has taken to Facebook to reveal that they are working on Canberra Airport in Australia while working around some issues they are having with their Darwin Airport project:

We've been having some issues around our Darwin airport development so we've been working hard on another australian airport in the mean time, does anyone have any guesses as to where this asset belongs. First correct guess will win a copy of the airport upon it's release! Hint: A lot of the buildings around the airport have a similar architecture style.

Canberra Airport (YSCB) is an international airport serving Australia's capital city as well as the region of New South Wales. It is the 8th busiest airport in the country. It offers direct flights to state capitals as well as other regional centers on the Australian east coast, as well as international flights. It is also the only public general aviation airport in the capital territory.

In further news, they've also announced the release of an update for their YSBK scenery.

