  • Impulse Simulations Announces Canberra Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-06-2022 05:04 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Impulse Simulations Announces Canberra Airport MSFS

    Though the announcement is a bit cryptic, Impulse Simulations has taken to Facebook to reveal that they are working on Canberra Airport in Australia while working around some issues they are having with their Darwin Airport project:

    We've been having some issues around our Darwin airport development so we've been working hard on another australian airport in the mean time, does anyone have any guesses as to where this asset belongs. First correct guess will win a copy of the airport upon it's release! Hint: A lot of the buildings around the airport have a similar architecture style.

    Canberra Airport (YSCB) is an international airport serving Australia's capital city as well as the region of New South Wales. It is the 8th busiest airport in the country. It offers direct flights to state capitals as well as other regional centers on the Australian east coast, as well as international flights. It is also the only public general aviation airport in the capital territory.

    Source

    In further news, they've also announced the release of an update for their YSBK scenery.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MadMav24

    MSFS 2020 CTD Problem

    Thread Starter: MadMav24

    I am having crash to desktop problems now with my new desktop. I was on an ILS approach at my local airport and it just crashed about 300 feet from...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 06:24 PM Go to last post
    davidc2

    Insert Disk One

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    Sigh, this error/message has come up. I've logged out of the MS Store, rebooted (numerous times) logged back in, same deal. Crazy part is, I just...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 05:37 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    HELP! Can't Open MSFS!

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I've had no trouble opening this sim since it was gifted to me in August 2020. But for some reason, today I tried to open it and got an error...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 05:30 PM Go to last post
    davidc2

    Virtual Reality-Which one?

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    The boss (wife), :) has given me permission to get a VR set. That being said, the question is, which one would work best with my setup etc... My...

    Last Post By: kevinfolsom Today, 05:30 PM Go to last post