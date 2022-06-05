  • Aaron Swindle: Farewell Note To The Sim Community

    To everyone in the Flight Simulation Community, I would like to say a personal thank you to all who supported us through a 25 year span. We met so many good people here and abroad, this was one of the best things to ever happen in my life.

    Skysong Soundworks endured much longer than I thought it ever would. It has been sold to a new owner in Australia, he is an aircraft developer who is developing aircraft for MSFS 2020. I left the web site with 265 sound products so the new owner has a trove of source files to work with. It's interesting that the first group I worked with back in 1995 was also from Australia, Steve Small of FSD! Great guy and fun to work with.

    I am going to continue working in the commercial electrical industry for another 5-6 years and retire. For now, some road trips on the Harley, and some peaceful fishing around Virginia Beach. If you want any sound packages from the FlightSim.Com Store you need to get them before June 1st of this year, my little store there has to close also.

    I want to wish the simulation community good days ahead, and whatever your endeavors may be, I hope they are exciting and prosperous for you.

    Blue Skies Pilots,
    Aaron Swindle
    Former Owner/Skysong Soundworks

    1. rockinrobin's Avatar
      rockinrobin - Today, 11:43 AM
      Thanks for all your work over the years...enjoy your retirement, (I highly recommend it!)
    1. stretch's Avatar
      stretch - Today, 12:08 PM
      Quote Originally Posted by rockinrobin View Post
      Thanks for all your work over the years...enjoy your retirement, (I highly recommend it!)
      Thank you Robin....It was so much fun, I was glad to be a part of it!
      Cheers!
      Aaron

