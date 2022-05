MSFS 2020 Real World Comparison

MSFS 2020 Real World Comparison By Laurie Doering

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is the most real looking sim we've seen. But just how real is it? The only best way to say is by actually doing a fly-off, real world vs sim. Laurie Doering has done just that, departing Brantford Airport (CYFD) and flying to Burlington, Ontario in a Vans RV-9A sport airplane. The identical flight path was followed in Flight Simulator using the ForeFlight navigation app.