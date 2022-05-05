FeelThere - KLAX - Los Angeles International Airport For X-Plane

FeelThere is bringing you Los Angeles Airport for X-Plane 11, the primary international airport serving the always busy LA city with four parallel runways.

Runways

24R/06L and 24L/06R are north of the airport terminals, and 25R/07L and 25L/07R are south of the airport terminals.

LAX has 132 gates arranged in the shape of the letter U with 9 passenger terminals.

Features

SAM animated jetways (SAM 3 is required-free)

High Resolution edited USGS orthophoto covering the airport

Custom terrain mesh

Custom lighting

Custom ground textures with specular reflections

Custom ground lines, runway markings, and detail textures.

High quality PBR building textures with night lighting

