FeelThere - KLAX - Los Angeles International Airport For X-Plane

FeelThere is bringing you Los Angeles Airport for X-Plane 11, the primary international airport serving the always busy LA city with four parallel runways.
Runways
- 24R/06L and 24L/06R are north of the airport terminals, and 25R/07L and 25L/07R are south of the airport terminals.
- LAX has 132 gates arranged in the shape of the letter U with 9 passenger terminals.
Features
- SAM animated jetways (SAM 3 is required-free)
- High Resolution edited USGS orthophoto covering the airport
- Custom terrain mesh
- Custom lighting
- Custom ground textures with specular reflections
- Custom ground lines, runway markings, and detail textures.
- High quality PBR building textures with night lighting
