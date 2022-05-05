  • FeelThere - KLAX - Los Angeles International Airport For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-05-2022  
    FeelThere - KLAX - Los Angeles International Airport For X-Plane

    FeelThere is bringing you Los Angeles Airport for X-Plane 11, the primary international airport serving the always busy LA city with four parallel runways.

    Runways

    • 24R/06L and 24L/06R are north of the airport terminals, and 25R/07L and 25L/07R are south of the airport terminals.
    • LAX has 132 gates arranged in the shape of the letter U with 9 passenger terminals.

    Features

    • SAM animated jetways (SAM 3 is required-free)
    • High Resolution edited USGS orthophoto covering the airport
    • Custom terrain mesh
    • Custom lighting
    • Custom ground textures with specular reflections
    • Custom ground lines, runway markings, and detail textures.
    • High quality PBR building textures with night lighting

