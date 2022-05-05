PMDG Small Bytes Videos For Upcoming 737

Hello eager PMDG 737NG captains (and first officers too!). As we prepare for an upcoming release of the PMDG 737NG for Microsoft Flight Simulator, we're putting together a whole slew of videos introducing the different features of the simulation. To keep things simple, we've put a play list together. Keep visiting the PMDG Youtube as this list will continue to grow as we add more content. We're so excited to share this airplane with you. These videos ought to get you exicted to experience the airplane as well!

