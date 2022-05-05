  • Orbx Announces Great Britain North MSFS

    Orbx Announces Great Britain North MSFS

    Welcome to Great Britain North, our second landmark region pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator following on from the successful Great Britain Central.

    Designed especially for "low-and-slow" pilots who love to explore and discover new regions.

    As you explore, you can expect to find hundreds of uniquely modelled POIs, including:

    • Uniquely modelled lighthouses and piers
    • Stadiums
    • Famous castles, manor houses and ruins
    • Bridges
    • Distilleries (naturally)
    • Churches and Cathedrals
    • Masts, Radomes and military base installations
    • VFR reference points

    Source

