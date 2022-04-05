Flight1 Releases FSHUD For Prepar3D v4/v5

FSHud is a true manager of air traffic - not just a voice of an Air Traffic Controller. Manage your flight plan and communications with ATC through an advanced, yet easy to use, simulator-integrated panel. It's all done in accordance with aviation standards and regulations, with clearances and instructions given at the correct time.

FSHud is in complete control of all the air traffic within the simulator, whether it is on the ground or in the air. The system plans and manages the flow of air traffic and handles all of the communication between the aircraft and the applicable controller. This sets the stage for a simulated lifelike flight experience, where ATC knows what each aircraft is doing (including your own) and acts accordingly - just as a controller should!

