  • VSKYLABS Updates X-Plane 12 Plans And Starts Sale

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-04-2022 10:39 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Updates X-Plane 12 Plans And Starts Sale

    While it only looks somewhat quiet here...a widespread VSKYLABS development effort for X-Plane by Laminar Research is pushing in, divided to three "arrow-heads":

    The first is developing all existing VSKYLABS (X-Plane 11) projects into their NEXT versions for upcoming X-Plane 12; The VSL X-Plane 12 projects are not compatible with X-Plane 12. They are in fact Designed for X-Plane 12.

    The second is migrating all development and production lines of the "upcoming VSKYLABS projects" from X-Plane 11 to X-Plane 12.

    The third is to push the VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': F-19 Project and the VSKYLABS Maule M-7-235 Project for release...as soon as practicable...once X-Plane 12 is being released. Development screenshots cannot be shared at the moment but it will be shared as soon as possible.

    In the light for all of the above...the VSKYLABS 'LEVEL-UP' SALE is still ON! Available now at the VSKYLABS Website.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022
    Tags: vskylabs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    Just Flight C-130 install problem

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I bought a copy of this, insert the disk, select install, it start the usual scroll bar, it gets part way then stops, go back to desktop. I looked...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post
    Miahflyer

    Flybywire problem flying

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    Hi! I am unable to the FlyBywire A320neo. When I take off, it only claim about 300/400 ft then starts falling down and no matter full power and 1+...

    Last Post By: kingnorris Today, 10:11 AM Go to last post
    tirith63

    Copyright Issues? Or Overthinking It?

    Thread Starter: tirith63

    Hi, All You Aviation People, Being both an aviation enthusiast and a photographer, I have loved flight sim screenshots for decades. And whether...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 10:07 AM Go to last post
    zazahector

    Could I run MSFS 2020?

    Thread Starter: zazahector

    Hi, Currently using x plane 11 ok, but was thinking of trying MSFS 2020. Unsure if I will be able to run it on my system below: • AMD...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 09:26 AM Go to last post