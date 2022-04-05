VSKYLABS Updates X-Plane 12 Plans And Starts Sale

While it only looks somewhat quiet here...a widespread VSKYLABS development effort for X-Plane by Laminar Research is pushing in, divided to three "arrow-heads":

The first is developing all existing VSKYLABS (X-Plane 11) projects into their NEXT versions for upcoming X-Plane 12; The VSL X-Plane 12 projects are not compatible with X-Plane 12 . They are in fact Designed for X-Plane 12 .

The second is migrating all development and production lines of the "upcoming VSKYLABS projects" from X-Plane 11 to X-Plane 12.

The third is to push the VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': F-19 Project and the VSKYLABS Maule M-7-235 Project for release...as soon as practicable...once X-Plane 12 is being released. Development screenshots cannot be shared at the moment but it will be shared as soon as possible.

In the light for all of the above...the VSKYLABS 'LEVEL-UP' SALE is still ON! Available now at the VSKYLABS Website.

