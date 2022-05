MilViz Releases C310R Official Video Trailer

The Cessna 310 is an American four-to-six-seat, low-wing, twin-engine monoplane produced by Cessna between 1954 and 1980. It was the first twin-engine aircraft that Cessna put into production after World War II.

MilViz has released an official trailer video as well as announcing that the product release will be today after a livestream party. They will be giving away copies of the 310 as well as discussing other aircraft.

