FlyByWire Simulations Releases A32NX Stable Version 0.8.0

It has been a long road to our latest stable release. We are happy to introduce some long-awaited features, stunning visual elements, and more realistic simulations of various A320neo systems.

The curated release notes contain important information regarding this version. Please read before flying: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/latest-release/

Note: Throttle calibration is now required.

Guide: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/throttle/

Download using our installer: https://api.flybywiresim.com/installer

Our installation guide: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/installation/

Support Guide: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/support/

Known Issues and Workarounds: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/reported-issues/

Note: Not Available on MSFS Marketplace.

