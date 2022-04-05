It has been a long road to our latest stable release. We are happy to introduce some long-awaited features, stunning visual elements, and more realistic simulations of various A320neo systems.
The curated release notes contain important information regarding this version. Please read before flying: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/latest-release/
Note: Throttle calibration is now required.
Guide: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/throttle/
Download using our installer: https://api.flybywiresim.com/installer
Our installation guide: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/installation/
Support Guide: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/support/
Known Issues and Workarounds: https://docs.flybywiresim.com/reported-issues/
Note: Not Available on MSFS Marketplace.