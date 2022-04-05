iniBuilds Rebranding

Since iniBuilds' launch in early 2019, we've had the same branding and logo. Our iconic Cogwheel is known throughout the community and is what makes us stand out. However, a lot has changed since then.

Today, we're excited to announce the rebranding of iniBuilds.

The iniBuilds brand, website and store have all received a makeover featuring a new logo, font, iconography and color palette to reflect the growth and diversification of iniBuilds.

The new branding retains the well-known Cogwheel which exemplifies and expands on iniBuilds' identity by expressing our team’s rapid-fire development into a world-class brand for hi-fi aircraft and airport renditions for flight simulation.

The future is bright, with plenty in store to continue providing truly revolutionary simulation experience, taking it to the next level.

inibuilds.com