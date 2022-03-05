Indiafoxtecho Announces Tornado For MSFS

New Product Announcement And Development Updates

Well, it took just a few seconds to our fans to tell that the image we posted on April 25th was teasing the development of a Tornado!

The nozzle shape of the RB199 is indeed unmistakeable... so YES, WE ARE DOING A TORNADO FOR MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR and here are some (very) preliminary screenshots. We plan to significantly improve the appearance, and give it a realistic flight model and a reasonably accurate systems simulations.

We have good documentation on both the legacy IDS (which will be our baseline model) and the IDS-MLU. We'd like to do the GR1, ECR and possibly the ADV variant too - the latter is depending to the availability of resources.

There is still A LOT of work to do on this project, so do not expect a release (or even a Beta) anytime soon... but it is a very promising one.

In other news:

AERMACCHI M-346

We are a little late with the new textures and the systems programming, but the new HTML5/JS HUD is almost ready. The flight model will use MSFS native FCS. We will release more details as we approach to the Beta stage, which is hopefully just few weeks away.

EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON

Initially we planned to use either commercial meshes as a starting point for this project, or improve on our P3D model... and in the end we are remaking the 3D model basically from scratch, as we were not happy about the shape of fuselage, the wing curvature and the air intake. It is coming along quite nicely, but it will take a little longer than expected (but we belive it is for the better).

We have a couple of other projects in the works and we will show more as soon as possible.

....and before you ask, YES, we are aware of the potential of converting some of our projects to DCS - but DCS development is WAY more time consuming than MSFS, so projects must be chosen and planned VERY carefully, otherwise they will fail - and at the moment our DCS is fully committed to deliver the MB.339.

