  • Indiafoxtecho Announces Tornado For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-03-2022 06:57 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Indiafoxtecho Announces Tornado For MSFS

    New Product Announcement And Development Updates

    Well, it took just a few seconds to our fans to tell that the image we posted on April 25th was teasing the development of a Tornado!

    The nozzle shape of the RB199 is indeed unmistakeable... so YES, WE ARE DOING A TORNADO FOR MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR and here are some (very) preliminary screenshots. We plan to significantly improve the appearance, and give it a realistic flight model and a reasonably accurate systems simulations.

    We have good documentation on both the legacy IDS (which will be our baseline model) and the IDS-MLU. We'd like to do the GR1, ECR and possibly the ADV variant too - the latter is depending to the availability of resources.

    There is still A LOT of work to do on this project, so do not expect a release (or even a Beta) anytime soon... but it is a very promising one.

    In other news:

    AERMACCHI M-346

    We are a little late with the new textures and the systems programming, but the new HTML5/JS HUD is almost ready. The flight model will use MSFS native FCS. We will release more details as we approach to the Beta stage, which is hopefully just few weeks away.

    EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON

    Initially we planned to use either commercial meshes as a starting point for this project, or improve on our P3D model... and in the end we are remaking the 3D model basically from scratch, as we were not happy about the shape of fuselage, the wing curvature and the air intake. It is coming along quite nicely, but it will take a little longer than expected (but we belive it is for the better).

    We have a couple of other projects in the works and we will show more as soon as possible.

    ....and before you ask, YES, we are aware of the potential of converting some of our projects to DCS - but DCS development is WAY more time consuming than MSFS, so projects must be chosen and planned VERY carefully, otherwise they will fail - and at the moment our DCS is fully committed to deliver the MB.339.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    kingnorris

    ATC really is a joke..

    Thread Starter: kingnorris

    Took me awhile to find out. I've been getting my feet wet with the FBW A320 on short hops here and there, cruise alt of around 32,000 ft, and the ATC...

    Last Post By: kingnorris Today, 07:42 PM Go to last post
    dnpaul

    What I've Been Waiting For!

    Thread Starter: dnpaul

    It has taken a little while, but some big name payware products are available or about to be! The Just Flight BAe 146 is out, as well as the...

    Last Post By: Disneyflyer Today, 06:54 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 06:28 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Hawker Tempest Over Iraq!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    Combat Flight Simulator 3 Meets FS9! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 06:18 PM Go to last post