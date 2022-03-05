Cockspur Announces Release of A22-LS For MSFS

Cockspur announces that they have released the Aeroprakt A22-LS for MSFS 2020. The plane is a light sport version for the American market based on the A-22 Foxbat made by Aeroprakt in Ukraine.
Features
- 2 verions, with or without wheel-fairings
- G3X display
- Static elements turned on or off using in-cockpit phone
- Switch between ASI units using in-cockpit phone
- Flaperons modelled
- Multiple liveries
- Controller-friendly
- Realistic flight-model based on real-world data
- Easy to master, fun to fly