  • Cockspur Announces Release of A22-LS For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-03-2022  
    0 Comments

    Cockspur announces that they have released the Aeroprakt A22-LS for MSFS 2020. The plane is a light sport version for the American market based on the A-22 Foxbat made by Aeroprakt in Ukraine.

    Features

    • 2 verions, with or without wheel-fairings
    • G3X display
    • Static elements turned on or off using in-cockpit phone
    • Switch between ASI units using in-cockpit phone
    • Flaperons modelled
    • Multiple liveries
    • Controller-friendly
    • Realistic flight-model based on real-world data
    • Easy to master, fun to fly

