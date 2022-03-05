Leonardo Releases Fly The Maddog X MSFS

Fly the Maddog X is one of the most sophisticated and complex add-on ever developed for the MD-82, built after the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series.

Fly the Maddog X features advanced, study level aircraft systems that cannot be matched by any standard aircraft; it can be flown by following the operations manual of the real aircraft. We even encourage you to use such documentation to experience the level of detail that has been accomplished with this aircraft. Fly the Maddog X also features the undocumented intriguing details that real pilots experience when flying the real aircraft.

