IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi SU-31 v1.0.2 Released

With thanks for your appreciation and support for the SU-31 project, we have just sent to our vendors a new version of the package which is meant to address a couple of minor issues.

Changelog Version 1.0.2

Fixed minor glitch in the animation of the ailerons, causing them not to be perfectly aligned to the wing at rest in VC

Fixed scaling issue in the elevator geometry when viewed from the cockpit

Revised CG limits for the Weight And Balance interface

Lowered volume of mechanical sound effects inside the cockpit (user request)

Vastly increased volume of engine sounds at high RPM (user request)

Minor tweaks to fuselage dynamic parameters

Redone all thumbnails

Slight reduction in drag coefficient

Added missing special effects reference node in VC model

Fixed electrical systems needles (now reports bus voltage)

Fuel selector is now set to WING TANK upon loading the aircraft

Increased polycount of rear fuselage section in virtual cockpit

About IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi SU-31

The Sukhoi Su-31 is a single-engined aerobatic aircraft designed by Sukhoi as a lighter and more powerful version of the Sukhoi Su-29.

The design of the aircraft started in 1991 as a single-seat development of the earlier Sukhoi Su-29 with a more powerful Vedeneyev M14PF engine and new landing gear. The low-wing cantilever monoplane first flew in June 1992 as the Su-29T and the first production aircraft flying in 1994.

Features

Detailed exterior and interior models

7 different liveries (white with red/blue/black/azure/pink/green stripes and yellow with black stripes)

Bespoke WWise sound package

Flight model suitable for most basic and advanced aerobatic maneuvres*

* - At the moment of the release, snap roll and knife edge maneuvres are not possible/controllable.

