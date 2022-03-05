IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi SU-31 v1.0.2 Released

With thanks for your appreciation and support for the SU-31 project, we have just sent to our vendors a new version of the package which is meant to address a couple of minor issues.
Changelog Version 1.0.2
- Fixed minor glitch in the animation of the ailerons, causing them not to be perfectly aligned to the wing at rest in VC
- Fixed scaling issue in the elevator geometry when viewed from the cockpit
- Revised CG limits for the Weight And Balance interface
- Lowered volume of mechanical sound effects inside the cockpit (user request)
- Vastly increased volume of engine sounds at high RPM (user request)
- Minor tweaks to fuselage dynamic parameters
- Redone all thumbnails
- Slight reduction in drag coefficient
- Added missing special effects reference node in VC model
- Fixed electrical systems needles (now reports bus voltage)
- Fuel selector is now set to WING TANK upon loading the aircraft
- Increased polycount of rear fuselage section in virtual cockpit
About IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi SU-31
The Sukhoi Su-31 is a single-engined aerobatic aircraft designed by Sukhoi as a lighter and more powerful version of the Sukhoi Su-29.
The design of the aircraft started in 1991 as a single-seat development of the earlier Sukhoi Su-29 with a more powerful Vedeneyev M14PF engine and new landing gear. The low-wing cantilever monoplane first flew in June 1992 as the Su-29T and the first production aircraft flying in 1994.
Features
- Detailed exterior and interior models
- 7 different liveries (white with red/blue/black/azure/pink/green stripes and yellow with black stripes)
- Bespoke WWise sound package
- Flight model suitable for most basic and advanced aerobatic maneuvres*
* - At the moment of the release, snap roll and knife edge maneuvres are not possible/controllable.
Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31 for MSFS 2020
See other IndiaFoxtEcho products for MSFS 2020