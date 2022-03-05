  • IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi SU-31 v1.0.2 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-03-2022 02:03 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31 for MSFS 2020

    With thanks for your appreciation and support for the SU-31 project, we have just sent to our vendors a new version of the package which is meant to address a couple of minor issues.

    Changelog Version 1.0.2

    • Fixed minor glitch in the animation of the ailerons, causing them not to be perfectly aligned to the wing at rest in VC
    • Fixed scaling issue in the elevator geometry when viewed from the cockpit
    • Revised CG limits for the Weight And Balance interface
    • Lowered volume of mechanical sound effects inside the cockpit (user request)
    • Vastly increased volume of engine sounds at high RPM (user request)
    • Minor tweaks to fuselage dynamic parameters
    • Redone all thumbnails
    • Slight reduction in drag coefficient
    • Added missing special effects reference node in VC model
    • Fixed electrical systems needles (now reports bus voltage)
    • Fuel selector is now set to WING TANK upon loading the aircraft
    • Increased polycount of rear fuselage section in virtual cockpit

    About IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi SU-31

    The Sukhoi Su-31 is a single-engined aerobatic aircraft designed by Sukhoi as a lighter and more powerful version of the Sukhoi Su-29.

    The design of the aircraft started in 1991 as a single-seat development of the earlier Sukhoi Su-29 with a more powerful Vedeneyev M14PF engine and new landing gear. The low-wing cantilever monoplane first flew in June 1992 as the Su-29T and the first production aircraft flying in 1994.

    IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31 for MSFS 2020

    Features

    • Detailed exterior and interior models
    • 7 different liveries (white with red/blue/black/azure/pink/green stripes and yellow with black stripes)
    • Bespoke WWise sound package
    • Flight model suitable for most basic and advanced aerobatic maneuvres*

    * - At the moment of the release, snap roll and knife edge maneuvres are not possible/controllable.

    IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31 for MSFS 2020

    IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31 for MSFS 2020

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31 for MSFS 2020
    See other IndiaFoxtEcho products for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    hjwalter

    Texture(s) used by Afcad

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi there guys, Yes, I remain a diehard Afcad program user because it's (for me) simpler than ADE and still does everything I need it to do....

    Last Post By: dannycnoble Today, 03:40 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Virtualcol - Airbus A220 Series Pack

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?19178-Virtualcol-Airbus-A220-Series-Pack

    Last Post By: dannycnoble Today, 03:33 PM Go to last post
    NickDG

    Stock 737 ???

    Thread Starter: NickDG

    I've searched and haven't gotten to the bottom of this one. And I haven't seen anyone else mention it. After SU9 a mysterious 737 showed up in my...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:03 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Just Flight C-130 install problem

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I bought a copy of this, insert the disk, select install, it start the usual scroll bar, it gets part way then stops, go back to desktop. I looked...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post