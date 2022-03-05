Drzewiecki Design - EPBY Bydgoszcz Airport MSFS

Bydgoszcz Ignacy Jan Paderewski Airport (IATA: BZG, ICAO: EPBY) (Polish: Port lotniczy im. Ignacego Jana Paderewskiego Bydgoszcz-Szwederowo) is a Polish regional airport in the city of Bydgoszcz, Poland. It lies only 3.5 km (2.2 mi) from the city center and around 50 km from the city of Toruń. It is the eleventh largest airport in Poland in terms of passenger traffic. The airport served 413,245 passengers in 2018. It features one passenger terminal and four runways, the main being 08/26 which is 2,500 m × 60 m (8,202 ft × 197 ft).

The Bydgoszcz Airport was established during World War I for the German army. In 1920, the airport was taken over by the Wielkopolska Army and, under the Treaty of Versailles, the airport has served the Polish army ever since. Civil aviation flights commenced in 1929 when LOT Polish Airlines opened connections to Gdańsk, Warsaw and Poznań. These connecting flights operated until 1933.

During World War II and in its aftermath, the airport underwent numerous developments, unfortunately the LOT Polish Airlines connecting flights were not reactivated until 1948, and operated from Bydgoszcz until 1981, with a break of over 10 years in the 1960s. The connecting flights to Poznań and Gdańsk yet were suspended. The longest remaining connection was Bydgoszcz to Warsaw.

The year 1992 started an eventful period of economic development, including the civil airport in Bydgoszcz. For this purpose Bydgoska Korporacja Lotnicza Sp. z o.o. (The Bydgoszcz Aviation Corporation Ltd) was founded and operated until 1995. It was then restructured and transformed into a public limited company, Port Lotniczy Bydgoszcz S.A., which currently manages the airport. One of the most significant achievements of the company was the creation of an international airport.

On 1 May 2004, a new modern terminal building was opened and earned the airport a title of ‘Firma Roku 2003’ (The Company of the Year 2003), awarded for the significant contribution the company had for the development of the region, as well as promotion of aviation. On 31 January 2004, the company was also awarded a statue of ‘Polski Klub Biznesu’ (Polish Business Club).

Features

A high quality model of EPBY Bydgoszcz Airport, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport

FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials

High definition mesh including exact runway profile

Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control tower and hangars, advanced night lighting, custom animations, sound effects

Bydgoszcz City landmarks included

Purchase Drzewiecki Design - EPBY Bydgoszcz Airport for MSFS

See other Drzewiecki Design scenery for MSFS 2020