Just Flight - DC Designs Concorde MSFS

DC Designs are proud to announce Concorde for Microsoft Flight Simulator, a fully native MSFS aircraft.

Concorde has been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native 'Model Behaviors' animations and built to MSFS operational specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.

The DC Designs Concorde is fully compliant with MSFS native materials and make use of the new simulator's features such as rain effects and sounds, fully reflective glass, native aerodynamic sound structures, the new 'Modern' aerodynamics system with the ability to provoke 'departure spins'.

Concorde also contains custom animated effects such as low-pressure-vapor, reheat and engine smoke trails. Concorde is also fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets.

Cockpit

Truly 3D flight deck featuring virtually every switch, dial, knob and gauge from the real Concorde

Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations

Fully modelled forward passenger cabin with working doors and custom passenger sounds

Interactive points for Ground Crew operations such as jetway, fuel truck, power truck, baggage loading and catering truck

Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats

Aircraft Systems

3D modelled dials, ADI, 'whiskey' compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real Concorde

Fully operational fuel transfer and Centre of Gravity balance system, with all 138 lines, 64 pumps and 38 valves correctly represented

Fully automated fuel transfer system for those who prefer a simpler life

Weather radar, fully functional Flight Management Computer (CIVA INS will follow when Xbox can support the required gauges)

Highly realistic flight model - Concorde will only reach Mach 2 and 60,000ft, efficiently enough to reach her destination, if flown correctly

A full operations manual is included in the software and can also be downloaded here.

Liveries

British Airways 1985-1987

British Airways 1997-2003

Air France 1976-2003

Singapore Airlines G-BOAD

DC Designs' Concorde is designed to provide a top-quality aircraft that is extremely detailed, yet less demanding to fly than today's most complex procedural simulators. Equipped with all required avionics, and with custom-coded animations and systems, the DC Designs Concorde is designed to be accessible to all users without the need for intense study while also providing a challenge for those who like to fly complex airliners.

