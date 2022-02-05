  • FlightSem Software - Botswana Airports FSX Upgrade plus Botswana Bush Pilot X

    Botswana Airports FSX Upgrade 22. The country of Botswana in Africa is actually portrayed by twenty three [stock] airports in the FSX default library database originally created by the ACES Game Studio Development Team in 2006. The twenty three airports have now been upgraded and brought up-to-date in order to reflect a more modern day view of the 'actual' airports themselves.

    Potential users are advised that this upgrade will not work with earlier versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator and may not display scenery enhancements as intended with the Standard and Deluxe Editions of Microsoft Flight Simulator X unless they have been upgraded with Microsoft's Service Packs and FSX Acceleration Expansion Pack. The 'Gold Edition' of FSX has these packs'. This software product is compatible with 'Flight1 GEX - Africa & Middle East' (GEX-AFME) and 'REX Essential plus Overdrive High Definition Environmental and Weather Software Package' commercial scenery. Both software packages are optional.

    Virtual pilots are strongly advised to read both pdf documents 'Botswana Airports FSX Upgrade 22 plus Botswana Bush Pilot X' and 'Botswana Airports Upgrade Installing Guide' before attempting to install this product. These documents contain a variety of features, including descriptions of each of the upgraded airports, before and after images, field elevations, runway dimensions, hardware recommendations, installing instructions, what to expect with the product, known issues, Q&A and much more. This upgrade should work with FSX-Steam Edition and Prepar3D but has not been tested for compatibility. FlightSem Software has including as a bonus with this upgrade a further four additional airports and twenty nine bush pilot airfields/airstrips including safari camps, lodges, balloon & water safaris and wildlife with this scenery upgrade.

    Features

    • All 23 default FSX Botswana Airports Upgraded.
    • Virtual Pilot's Handbook for Botswana Airports Upgrade.
    • Virtual Pilot's Installing Guide Handbook.
    • NOTAM - deals only with airport specifications
    • Limited Navigational Charts (not up-to-date)
    • Fundamental VFR Radio Frequencies committed to memory by pilots and virtual pilots alike.
    • Radio Frequency Anagrams clarified.
    • ILS Categories explained.
    • Gaborone Dam updated.
    • Bokaa Dam added.
    • Jwaneng Diamond Mine added.
    • Orapa Diamond Mine added
    • Over 30 Botswana Bush Pilot bonus airports/airfields/airstrips added.
    • Botswana Bush Pilot X Handbook addendum to the main Virtual Pilot's Handbook.
    • Selective Safari Camps and Lodges.......
    • Abu Camp
    • Camp Okavango
    • Delta Camp
    • Gundingwa Camp
    • Lebala Safari Camp
    • Mapula Lodge Camp
    • Nata Lodge & Sanctuary
    • Rakops River Lodges
    • Savuti Rest Camp
    • Selinda River Camp & Reserve
    • Stanley Sanctuary Camp
    • Two Rivers Rest Camp
    • Belmont Eagle Island Camp
    • Xigera Camp
    • Xugana Island Lodge
    • Animated Balloon & Water Safaris.
    • African Wildlife.

