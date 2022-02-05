  • Just Flight - BAe 146 Professional Favorite Features

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-02-2022 02:11 PM  Number of Views: 36  
    0 Comments

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    This video details some of my favorite features of the BAe 146 by Just Flight from a professional pilot's perspective.

    There are many features but to keep the video short, the top items were given. An ILS approach is flown at the end of the video and a Jeppsen chart from Navigraph is displayed on the screen in order to follow along.

    The Jeppesen charts in the video were supplied by Navigraph.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    Navigraph: navigraph.com

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

