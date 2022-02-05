  • PMDG 737 May Be Ready By This Weekend

    Nels_Anderson
    PMDG 737 May Be Ready By This Weekend

    Since my last update, we have narrowed the list of blockers preventing release of the 737 from four down to two. One of those blockers is this obscenity that appears now and then when landing Flaps 40. On that topic, the good news is that we managed to capture it on one of our development rigs and we were able to pull a significant amount of data from the event which we fed to Asobo to see their input.

    The investigation is ongoing, and I am not going to give any information on what we saw, what we think, or what the fix might entail- as at this juncture we simply don't know enough about what we have found to really say with clarity "it is caused by X."

    What we do know is that it happens in one specific mode of operation, but we don't yet know why or how to prevent it.

    The good news is that we have every system at PMDG poised for the release. The moment are certain that we have a fix in hand, we will be in a position to make the airplane available for your use. My hope is to have you off on 737 adventures in time for next weekend- but this will depend entirely upon the results of our own efforts in the next few days.

    Source

