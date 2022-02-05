ST Simulations - LSTS St. Stephan Airport

St. Stephan Airport (ICAO: LSTS) is an airfield near St. Stephan in the Swiss canton of Bern. A jewel in the Swiss Alps. The airfield in the Bernese Oberland was built as a reduit airfield during World War II. From 1996 to 2007 the airfield was operated by Andreas Reinhard's company Prospective Concepts, who also built a large hall. From 2009 there was a successor company to operate the airfield site, Prospective Concepts Aeronautics AG (PCA). The Hawker Hunters also use the space as a base. On the airfield, which still belongs to the Air Force, civilian clubs occasionally offer passenger flights in Hawker Hunter two-seaters. From 2006 to 2019, an airfield festival took place every year. The organizer is the Hunterverein Obersimmental.

On September 11, 2019, 25 years after the end of Hunter operations, active fighter jets of the Swiss Air Force landed at the St. Stephan military airfield again. A total of six F/A-18 Hornets (five single-seaters and one double-seater) from Meiringen Airfield Command landed at the inactive military airfield that day as part of a decentralization exercise. The Hawker Hunters also use the space as a base.

Airfield St. Stephan, at an elevation of 3304.0 feet, has a 6726 ft (2050 m) long asphalt runway in the direction of 14/32 (135°/315° .

Enjoy views of Regenboldshorn, the Bernese Alps from the airport. The main hangar feature animated doors. With this add-on, many special 3D models have been added for Airfield St. Stephan. High resolution, detailed models are used. The land has been reshaped.

Features

Custom hangar of the St. Stephan Airport with interior details

Custom military bunkers

Custom watch tower with interior

Many airport buildings

Custom event tents

Custom animated flags

Animated doors for main hangar(can be opened with taxi light)

Highly detailed textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), reflective and realistic textures

Realistic and highly detailed representation of the airport

Realistic runway markings

A lot of custom objects, models and details for the environment

