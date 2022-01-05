Just Flight Releases 146 Professional For MSFS

Just Flight's study-level 146 Professional add-on for MSFS includes eight passenger and cargo variants in a total of 39 liveries, with an exceptional Wwise sound package, fully functional FMS, authentic flight controls and Captain and First Officer positions complete with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls.

The auto-flight, fuel, hydraulic, ice and rain protection, electrical, navigation and communication systems are just a few of the aircraft's custom-coded systems which have been developed to an authentic level of accuracy.

