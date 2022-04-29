  • 1924 First Successful Circumnavigation Flights

    Nels_Anderson
    1924 First Successful Circumnavigation Flights

    On April 6, 1924, four pilots and four copilot/mechanics left Sand Point on Lake Washington near Seattle in four aircraft for a 175-day westward circumnavigation of the planet. It was the first successful circumnavigation of the globe with a 100-year anniversary just two years from this writing. Only two planes and crews finished the route. One aircraft got separated from the others by a thrown rod early in the flight but crashed into a mountain in Alaska while trying to catch up (the crew survived). The other aircraft capsized and was lost while under tow after losing power near the Faroe Islands. The two remaining aircraft flew the entire route and returned to Sand Point, Washington on September 28, 1924.

    Join other flightsimmers at DigitalThemePark in recreating these flights with your favorite sim. This is an epic journey that will be a memorable part of your flightsim adventures.

    Full details here:
    https://digitalthemepark.com/2022/04/29/1924/

