  • South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe Central for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-01-2022 10:40 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe Central for MSFS

    In real world flying, birds present a unique and dynamic challenge that pilots must always avoid. Each year, in the United States alone, thousands of aircraft encounter bird strikes that account for millions of dollars worth of damages. Pilots must be vigilant in the low altitude environment to avoid hitting birds, and many times evasive maneuvers must be taken. Add a unique challenge and increase your simulator’s realism by using FS Birds!

    FS Birds Europe Central Features

    • Bird coverage for the entire areas of Italy, Vatican City, San Marino, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Czechia, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, and the Netherlands
    • Multiple types of birds including pigeons, buzzards, eagles, gulls, and geese
    • All birds are fully animated
    • Flying birds range in altitudes from the surface up to 11,000 ft with random flight tracks
    • Ground birds at all major international airports
    • Flying bird animations include soaring raptors, circling gulls, formation geese, random pigeon flights, and soaring eagles
    • LOD optimization results in a negligible impact on simulator frame rates

    Purchase South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe Central for MSFS
    See other scenery from South Oak Co

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    roypaglia

    FPS and AltGr

    Thread Starter: roypaglia

    Hi all, If I hit AltGr to release a dial (not sure if that's the right term but I'm sure you know what I mean) my fps hits 21 fps exactly and stays...

    Last Post By: roypaglia Today, 11:57 AM Go to last post
    drsmart

    Captainsim

    Thread Starter: drsmart

    Has anyone had the same problem? They have a sale on from 0900 - 2100 Products at £9.99 but I have been unable to get access to the site on any...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    GreasedLanding

    Direct to Adjustments

    Thread Starter: GreasedLanding

    I find that using the mouse to adjust 'Direct to' is somewhat difficult. I can't seem to find any key assignments for it either. Any one know of an...

    Last Post By: GreasedLanding Today, 11:33 AM Go to last post
    kingnorris

    ATC really is a joke..

    Thread Starter: kingnorris

    Took me awhile to find out. I've been getting my feet wet with the FBW A320 on short hops here and there, cruise alt of around 32,000 ft, and the ATC...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 11:30 AM Go to last post