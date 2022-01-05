South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe Central for MSFS

In real world flying, birds present a unique and dynamic challenge that pilots must always avoid. Each year, in the United States alone, thousands of aircraft encounter bird strikes that account for millions of dollars worth of damages. Pilots must be vigilant in the low altitude environment to avoid hitting birds, and many times evasive maneuvers must be taken. Add a unique challenge and increase your simulator’s realism by using FS Birds!

FS Birds Europe Central Features

Bird coverage for the entire areas of Italy, Vatican City, San Marino, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Czechia, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, and the Netherlands

Multiple types of birds including pigeons, buzzards, eagles, gulls, and geese

All birds are fully animated

Flying birds range in altitudes from the surface up to 11,000 ft with random flight tracks

Ground birds at all major international airports

Flying bird animations include soaring raptors, circling gulls, formation geese, random pigeon flights, and soaring eagles

LOD optimization results in a negligible impact on simulator frame rates

