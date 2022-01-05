Announcing Landing Hero For Nintendo Switch

An announcement of this new product was sent to us by the developer. While quite different from what we usually think of as a "flight sim", this sort of thing could be an entry level way of drawing in new people. Landing Hero Haneda x 787 lets you take control of a passenger plane and aim for a spectacular landing. It is available for Nintendo Switch.

The stage is Haneda Airport, the largest airport in Japan and gateway to the sky. You are the pilot of the 787 and you are about to finish a long flight, your mission is to control and land the plane safely. At the end of the flight, a thrilling landing is waiting for you!

