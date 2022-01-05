  • Announcing Landing Hero For Nintendo Switch

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-01-2022 10:06 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Announcing Landing Hero For Nintendo Switch

    An announcement of this new product was sent to us by the developer. While quite different from what we usually think of as a "flight sim", this sort of thing could be an entry level way of drawing in new people. Landing Hero Haneda x 787 lets you take control of a passenger plane and aim for a spectacular landing. It is available for Nintendo Switch.

    The stage is Haneda Airport, the largest airport in Japan and gateway to the sky. You are the pilot of the 787 and you are about to finish a long flight, your mission is to control and land the plane safely. At the end of the flight, a thrilling landing is waiting for you!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    roypaglia

    FPS and AltGr

    Thread Starter: roypaglia

    Hi all, If I hit AltGr to release a dial (not sure if that's the right term but I'm sure you know what I mean) my fps hits 21 fps exactly and stays...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:18 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Updates!!!!!

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    No more mandatory updates enough is enough, ASOBO you fail every time and cause nothing but grief!!!! this update upset Kaspersky with lots of...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 10:06 AM Go to last post
    CrashCargo

    Distance to Other Flyers

    Thread Starter: CrashCargo

    I think it would be cool if while in the game and you see other flying players GameTag(name), Aircraft Type and Altitude plate that it would also...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 10:01 AM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    One More Try . . .

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Forget about the fact that I can't get a flight plan to survive in a saved flight. It's the damn winds! When I reopen a saved flight, the winds...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 09:51 AM Go to last post