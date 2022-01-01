  • Review: Flightbeam Wellington for MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies presents a review of the new Wellington Airport NZWN scenery from Flightbeam for MSFS 2020. He offers a detailed airport tour that looks at details like ground textures, static aircraft, landside scenery, night lighting and more before offering his opinion.

    About Flightbeam Wellington

    • Latest real-world (2022) taxiway layouts and newest construction included
    • Extensive, highly detailed and realistic 4096x4096 textures
    • Detailed Flightbeam Gen-5 dynamic jetways with latest advertisements
    • Multi-layered, realistic hand-painted ground textures with PBR and custom decals
    • Includes immediate surrounding details and POIs of the airport
    • Includes custom static aircraft found at the real world airport
    • Key interior areas modeled in the terminal
    • All new animated inset and elevated runway guard lights
    • Custom, truly directional taxiway lights
    • Dense amount of custom tarmac objects, modeled after actual objects from airport
    • Extensive custom terraformed elevation, properly depicting runway slope and unique NZWN terrain aspects
    • Custom water mask and detailed sat imagery, hand corrected and painted.
    • Numerous custom photogrammetry models, including shoreline rocks and Moa Point end rocks.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord

