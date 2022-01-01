Review: Flightbeam Wellington for MSFS 2020
By FilbertFlies
FilbertFlies presents a review of the new Wellington Airport NZWN scenery from Flightbeam for MSFS 2020. He offers a detailed airport tour that looks at details like ground textures, static aircraft, landside scenery, night lighting and more before offering his opinion.
About Flightbeam Wellington
- Latest real-world (2022) taxiway layouts and newest construction included
- Extensive, highly detailed and realistic 4096x4096 textures
- Detailed Flightbeam Gen-5 dynamic jetways with latest advertisements
- Multi-layered, realistic hand-painted ground textures with PBR and custom decals
- Includes immediate surrounding details and POIs of the airport
- Includes custom static aircraft found at the real world airport
- Key interior areas modeled in the terminal
- All new animated inset and elevated runway guard lights
- Custom, truly directional taxiway lights
- Dense amount of custom tarmac objects, modeled after actual objects from airport
- Extensive custom terraformed elevation, properly depicting runway slope and unique NZWN terrain aspects
- Custom water mask and detailed sat imagery, hand corrected and painted.
- Numerous custom photogrammetry models, including shoreline rocks and Moa Point end rocks.
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
- Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
- Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant
