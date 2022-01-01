Review: Flightbeam Wellington for MSFS 2020

FilbertFlies presents a review of the new Wellington Airport NZWN scenery from Flightbeam for MSFS 2020. He offers a detailed airport tour that looks at details like ground textures, static aircraft, landside scenery, night lighting and more before offering his opinion.

About Flightbeam Wellington

Latest real-world (2022) taxiway layouts and newest construction included

Extensive, highly detailed and realistic 4096x4096 textures

Detailed Flightbeam Gen-5 dynamic jetways with latest advertisements

Multi-layered, realistic hand-painted ground textures with PBR and custom decals

Includes immediate surrounding details and POIs of the airport

Includes custom static aircraft found at the real world airport

Key interior areas modeled in the terminal

All new animated inset and elevated runway guard lights

Custom, truly directional taxiway lights

Dense amount of custom tarmac objects, modeled after actual objects from airport

Extensive custom terraformed elevation, properly depicting runway slope and unique NZWN terrain aspects

Custom water mask and detailed sat imagery, hand corrected and painted.

Numerous custom photogrammetry models, including shoreline rocks and Moa Point end rocks.

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

