Your new flight crew for the MSFS Aerosoft CRJ has just boarded!
Take your MSFS Aerosoft CRJ to the next level with FS2Crew, and fly your CRJ with a fully interactive flight, cabin and ground crew using Voice or Button Control!
Overview
- Custom designed Flight Crew custom crafted to work with the MSFS AEROSOFT CRJ
- Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROL, AUTO-RESPOND
- User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING
- Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING
- Flight attendant modeled
- Voice sets: US, UK, EU
Features
- Direct integration into the MSFS on screen Toolbar via the FS2CREW COMMAND CENTER
- On screen helper panels makes learning the software a breeze: All information needed to fly is now directly displayed on screen via the new INFORMATION CENTER, CHECKLIST ASSIST, FLOWS ASSIST and COMMAND ASSIST PANELS.
- PUSH TO TALK KEY option
- PREDICTIVE CAPTAIN PA system for Button Control users
- New AUDIO system
- Updated speech recognition system for better results and improved recognition
- MANUAL FLOW SELECTOR panel allows users to manually trigger FO flows
- Program is now an .exe that runs outside of MSFS. NO MORE PANEL.CFG EDITS
- Ability to MIX FLIGHT CREW ACCENTS
- New VISUAL STATUS DISPLAY INDICATOR
- New optional interface method: AUTO RESPOND
- Button control actions now accessible via easy DROP DOWN MENU INTERFACE
- Users can access and manually change sound files
- And more!
Purchase FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition For MSFS
Purchase Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS 2020