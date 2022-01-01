  • FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition For MSFS

    FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition For MSFS

    Your new flight crew for the MSFS Aerosoft CRJ has just boarded!

    Take your MSFS Aerosoft CRJ to the next level with FS2Crew, and fly your CRJ with a fully interactive flight, cabin and ground crew using Voice or Button Control!

    Overview

    • Custom designed Flight Crew custom crafted to work with the MSFS AEROSOFT CRJ
    • Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROL, AUTO-RESPOND
    • User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING
    • Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING
    • Flight attendant modeled
    • Voice sets: US, UK, EU

    Features

    • Direct integration into the MSFS on screen Toolbar via the FS2CREW COMMAND CENTER
    • On screen helper panels makes learning the software a breeze: All information needed to fly is now directly displayed on screen via the new INFORMATION CENTER, CHECKLIST ASSIST, FLOWS ASSIST and COMMAND ASSIST PANELS.
    • PUSH TO TALK KEY option
    • PREDICTIVE CAPTAIN PA system for Button Control users
    • New AUDIO system
    • Updated speech recognition system for better results and improved recognition
    • MANUAL FLOW SELECTOR panel allows users to manually trigger FO flows
    • Program is now an .exe that runs outside of MSFS. NO MORE PANEL.CFG EDITS
    • Ability to MIX FLIGHT CREW ACCENTS
    • New VISUAL STATUS DISPLAY INDICATOR
    • New optional interface method: AUTO RESPOND
    • Button control actions now accessible via easy DROP DOWN MENU INTERFACE
    • Users can access and manually change sound files
    • And more!

    Purchase FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition For MSFS
    Purchase Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS 2020

