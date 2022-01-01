FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition For MSFS

Your new flight crew for the MSFS Aerosoft CRJ has just boarded!

Take your MSFS Aerosoft CRJ to the next level with FS2Crew, and fly your CRJ with a fully interactive flight, cabin and ground crew using Voice or Button Control!

Overview

Custom designed Flight Crew custom crafted to work with the MSFS AEROSOFT CRJ

Interface options: VOICE CONTROL, BUTTON CONTROL, AUTO-RESPOND

User assumes the role of the CAPTAIN / PILOT FLYING

Simulated First Officer assumes role of PILOT MONITORING

Flight attendant modeled

Voice sets: US, UK, EU

Features

Direct integration into the MSFS on screen Toolbar via the FS2CREW COMMAND CENTER

On screen helper panels makes learning the software a breeze: All information needed to fly is now directly displayed on screen via the new INFORMATION CENTER, CHECKLIST ASSIST, FLOWS ASSIST and COMMAND ASSIST PANELS.

PUSH TO TALK KEY option

PREDICTIVE CAPTAIN PA system for Button Control users

New AUDIO system

Updated speech recognition system for better results and improved recognition

MANUAL FLOW SELECTOR panel allows users to manually trigger FO flows

Program is now an .exe that runs outside of MSFS. NO MORE PANEL.CFG EDITS

Ability to MIX FLIGHT CREW ACCENTS

New VISUAL STATUS DISPLAY INDICATOR

New optional interface method: AUTO RESPOND

Button control actions now accessible via easy DROP DOWN MENU INTERFACE

Users can access and manually change sound files

And more!

Purchase FS2Crew - Aerosoft CRJ Edition For MSFS

Purchase Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS 2020