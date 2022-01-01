Review: Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels for MSFS 2020

Review: Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels for MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

FilbertFlies presents a review of the new Mega Airport Brussels (EBBR) from Aerosoft for MSFS 2020. He offers a detailed airside tour that looks at details like ground textures, jetways, night lighting, snow and other special features before offering his opinion.

About Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels For MSFS 2020

Features:

Includes a highly accurate recreation of Brussels Airport (BRU, EBBR)

Highly detailed models with high resolution textures.

Custom jetways with correct variations for each terminal pier.

Ambient passenger movements inside and around the terminals.

Large amounts of ground clutter and service equipment at aircraft stands and parking.

Custom ambient ramp traffic bringing the apron to life.

Up to date taxiway, apron and stands layout.

Custom and accurate taxiway signage.

Accurate taxiway lighting including custom runway guard lights.

Approach and runway lights adapted to match real world counterparts.

Custom aerial image covering the airport boundary and surrounding area.

Accurate terrain and runway profiles.

Custom windsocks and other environment dependent animations.

Realistic night time dynamic lighting.

Functioning “Apron Warning System”.

Terminal interior for Pier A, B and connector building.

Stands support AI traffic that has airline parking codes.

Proximity triggers for hangar doors (TUI & Lufthansa) and apron gates (N4 and Sabena aerospace).

Supports the Aerosoft VDGS module with highly accurate T1 and T2 safedock systems.

Purchase Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels for MSFS 2020

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Discord