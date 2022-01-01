  • Review: Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-28-2022 09:50 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments
    Review: Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels for MSFS 2020

    Review: Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels for MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies presents a review of the new Mega Airport Brussels (EBBR) from Aerosoft for MSFS 2020. He offers a detailed airside tour that looks at details like ground textures, jetways, night lighting, snow and other special features before offering his opinion.

    About Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels For MSFS 2020

    Features:

    • Includes a highly accurate recreation of Brussels Airport (BRU, EBBR)
    • Highly detailed models with high resolution textures.
    • Custom jetways with correct variations for each terminal pier.
    • Ambient passenger movements inside and around the terminals.
    • Large amounts of ground clutter and service equipment at aircraft stands and parking.
    • Custom ambient ramp traffic bringing the apron to life.
    • Up to date taxiway, apron and stands layout.
    • Custom and accurate taxiway signage.
    • Accurate taxiway lighting including custom runway guard lights.
    • Approach and runway lights adapted to match real world counterparts.
    • Custom aerial image covering the airport boundary and surrounding area.
    • Accurate terrain and runway profiles.
    • Custom windsocks and other environment dependent animations.
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting.
    • Functioning “Apron Warning System”.
    • Terminal interior for Pier A, B and connector building.
    • Stands support AI traffic that has airline parking codes.
    • Proximity triggers for hangar doors (TUI & Lufthansa) and apron gates (N4 and Sabena aerospace).
    • Supports the Aerosoft VDGS module with highly accurate T1 and T2 safedock systems.

    Purchase Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels for MSFS 2020

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Miahflyer

    Su9 update

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    Sim Update 9 is available now install and see if it is for better or worse Regards

    Last Post By: marioalberto Today, 10:39 AM Go to last post
    RI_Red

    Broken Since SU9. Go Figure (And I love MSFS)

    Thread Starter: RI_Red

    Flying the Default Citation Longitude, I have noticed today since the update, whenever I leave the sim on Active Pause or escape key pause for any...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:13 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Updates!!!!!

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    No more mandatory updates enough is enough, ASOBO you fail every time and cause nothing but grief!!!! this update upset Kaspersky with lots of...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 09:56 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Cockspur Announces Aeroprakt A22 For MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24098-Cockspur-Announces-Aeroprakt-A22-For-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: W33 Today, 08:07 AM Go to last post