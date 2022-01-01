  • M'M Simulations - EDWR Borkum Airfield for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-28-2022 09:28 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    M'M Simulations - EDWR Borkum Airfield for MSFS 2020

    Borkum Airfield (Flugplatz Borkum) (ICAO: EDWR) is an airfield serving Borkum, an island and a municipality in the Leer district in the German state of Lower Saxony.

    The airport lies at an elevation of 3 feet (1 m) above mean sea level. It has one asphalt-paved runway designated 13/31 which measures 1,000 by 20 meters (3,281 ft x 66 ft). It also has two grass runways: 12/30 is 870 by 40 meters (2,854 ft x 131 ft) and 05/23 is 810 by 40 meters (2,657 ft x 131 ft).

    M'M Simulations - EDWR Borkum Airfield for MSFS 2020

    M'M Simulations - EDWR Borkum Airfield for MSFS 2020

    Currently, OFD Ostfriesischer-Flug-Dienst is scheduling flights to Borkum from Emden.

    Features

    • Accurate models around the airport area
    • Detailed interior modeling
    • Ambient animated objects
    • Complete PBR texturing
    • Custom Landmarks

    M'M Simulations - EDWR Borkum Airfield for MSFS 2020

    M'M Simulations - EDWR Borkum Airfield for MSFS 2020

    Purchase M'M Simulations - EDWR Borkum Airfield for MSFS 2020
    See other scenery by M'M Simulations

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Miahflyer

    Su9 update

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    Sim Update 9 is available now install and see if it is for better or worse Regards

    Last Post By: marioalberto Today, 10:39 AM Go to last post
    RI_Red

    Broken Since SU9. Go Figure (And I love MSFS)

    Thread Starter: RI_Red

    Flying the Default Citation Longitude, I have noticed today since the update, whenever I leave the sim on Active Pause or escape key pause for any...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:13 AM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Updates!!!!!

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    No more mandatory updates enough is enough, ASOBO you fail every time and cause nothing but grief!!!! this update upset Kaspersky with lots of...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 09:56 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Cockspur Announces Aeroprakt A22 For MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24098-Cockspur-Announces-Aeroprakt-A22-For-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: W33 Today, 08:07 AM Go to last post