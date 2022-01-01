M'M Simulations - EDWR Borkum Airfield for MSFS 2020

Borkum Airfield (Flugplatz Borkum) (ICAO: EDWR) is an airfield serving Borkum, an island and a municipality in the Leer district in the German state of Lower Saxony.

The airport lies at an elevation of 3 feet (1 m) above mean sea level. It has one asphalt-paved runway designated 13/31 which measures 1,000 by 20 meters (3,281 ft x 66 ft). It also has two grass runways: 12/30 is 870 by 40 meters (2,854 ft x 131 ft) and 05/23 is 810 by 40 meters (2,657 ft x 131 ft).

Currently, OFD Ostfriesischer-Flug-Dienst is scheduling flights to Borkum from Emden.

Features

Accurate models around the airport area

Detailed interior modeling

Ambient animated objects

Complete PBR texturing

Custom Landmarks

