  • Aviotek Simulation Software Previews Frankfurt MSFS/XP

    Aviotek Simulation Software Previews Frankfurt MSFS

    Frankfurt Airport release date is closer day after day.

    We wanted to share some more renders, in-sim screenshots will follow in the next weeks. We keep receiving many messages regarding the status of the project, and we feel the need to share some details:

    Originally, the approach we planned for this project was different, but we felt the need to integrate and include as many details as possibile, as well as some unique features never seen before. Our goal has always been to make our products as close as possible to the real airport environment, but this might take way longer than expected sometimes (and that's also why we are not able to provide a realistic release date, at the moment).

    That's it for now, we hope you will enjoy them!

    Source

