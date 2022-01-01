MSFS 2020 Sim Update IX Now Available

Release Notes 1.25.7.0
Also includes versions 1.25.5.0 and 1.25.4.0 Beta Versions.
If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.
- A new Spotlight Event landing challenge is available for you to fly, featuring the Cessna 172 Skyhawk landing at Kingston Airport in Nevada.
- CFD simulation is now available on the Cessna 172 Skyhawk G1000 and can be enabled by aircraft creators.
- New FXs added to the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Experimenting G force now triggers wingtips & wing vortex. You can also discover the vapor cone as you break the sound barrier. High speed and low altitude will also interact with the environment over snow, dust & water.
General Bug Fix
- Fixed a silent crash when launching the title directly from the shortcut without having the Steam client open
- Fixed missing legs in the bush trip briefing screen when the user had a save from a previous update
- Fixed missing text for “Delete from Xbox Cloud storage”
- Accessing the EXIT POS X/Y/Z simvars should no longer crash the title
- Fixed Short Stuff achievement unlocking
- Improved compilation time for WASM modules at first boot
- Fixed font issues in the in game panels
- Fixed mouse cursor that remained in resize mode in specific states (pausing the game for example)
- Fixed extremity Dead Zone and Reactivity Settings not saving on Xbox
- Fixed cursor issues in cockpit and in devmode
- Fixed VR controllers not working when using Legacy interaction system
- Fixed the RTC for the Robin DR400 and the Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental
- Fixed the Autopilot behavior
- Fixed Heading select
Stability
- Several crashes have been fixed across the title
- Ongoing performance optimization work
- Fixed parsing of XML gauges on Xbox that prevented the correct loading of some files
Navigation/Traffic
- AI aircraft will no longer get expedite requests
- ILS can now be received when the aircraft is slightly below the antenna
- Changed the way we handle several ILS on the same frequency (better handling of opposite runways having the same ILS frequency)
Weather
- Fixed popcorn clouds are present over a clear sky in Live Weather
- Reduction of clouds banding that appear at close range
- Properly save and load cloud density from WPR files
- Corrected error in ISA pressure formula application to weather atmosphere that was causing errors in the QNH to pressure altitude relationship, especially at high field elevations
- Fixed issue where altitudes below sea level could report incorrect ambient pressures
Audio
- Switched to Azure Neural Text-To-Speech technology
- Fixed attenuation distance in cockpit for AI SimObjects using legacy wavedata pipeline
Activity
- It's now possible to delete flight files from the cloud storage
- Fixed extra flight saved after landing at an airport after ‘continue’
- Fixed "Look Ma, no hands!" achievement
Planes
General
- DoubleHorizontalGauge and DoubFixed values shown in the Fuel in-sim panel when setting one of the sliders to 0%
- leVerticalGauge can now receive valuePrecision tag from panel.xml
- Fixed ice continues to accumulate on aircraft’s windshield after Icing Effect is set to Off
- Fixed an issue that caused text to render incorrectly with certain fonts
- Added an optional settings to camera.cfg files allowing to change the distance between the external camera and the plane
- Added capability to send multiple arguments to JS views (with H events) from the xml
- Added Subtract keyword support (typo) in panel.xml parsing
- Rename cameras NodeToHide parameter with better naming : VarToggle
- On a turbine engine, you can now adjust the maximum rate at which N2 progress (below low_idle_n2)
- Fixed empty CG Position does not reset to default when reset button is pressed in the weight and balance menu
- Corrected an issue that prevented a tooltip from showing on the light controls of floaters plane
- Corrected an issue that caused the windshield icing to be unaffected by the icing options
- Changed FuelSystem Tank level SimVars to be settable
- Corrected an issue which would sometimes cause the fuel & payload page to incorrectly calculate the fuel load of some tanks
- Added missing inputs for NAV3 & NAV4 to match their NAV1 & NAV2 counterparts
- Added new parameters for better control of the new propeller simulation
- Improved the debug information for the new propeller simulation
- New debug feature for easier debug & adjustment of aircraft stall behaviors
- Improved debug information for debug & adjustment of aircraft moment of inertia
- Fixed problem with FLCH and planes that are using the new propeller system
- Improved aircraft force debug visualization to visualize soft body fuselage rigidity simulation
- Added new simulation of fuselage rigidity impact on aerodynamics (soft body simulation)
- Improved information on Debug Aircraft Engines debug window and fixed an issue with some data on fixed beta aircraft
- Change overspeed limit based on the reference speed above mach2.5 : max speed is considered as EAS and not IAS (only above M2.5)
- Corrected QNH formula application to align with atmosphere ISA fixes