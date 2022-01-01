MSFS 2020 Sim Update IX Now Available

Release Notes 1.25.7.0

Also includes versions 1.25.5.0 and 1.25.4.0 Beta Versions.

If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

A new Spotlight Event landing challenge is available for you to fly, featuring the Cessna 172 Skyhawk landing at Kingston Airport in Nevada.

CFD simulation is now available on the Cessna 172 Skyhawk G1000 and can be enabled by aircraft creators.

New FXs added to the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Experimenting G force now triggers wingtips & wing vortex. You can also discover the vapor cone as you break the sound barrier. High speed and low altitude will also interact with the environment over snow, dust & water.

General Bug Fix

Fixed a silent crash when launching the title directly from the shortcut without having the Steam client open

Fixed missing legs in the bush trip briefing screen when the user had a save from a previous update

Fixed missing text for “Delete from Xbox Cloud storage”

Accessing the EXIT POS X/Y/Z simvars should no longer crash the title

Fixed Short Stuff achievement unlocking

Improved compilation time for WASM modules at first boot

Fixed font issues in the in game panels

Fixed mouse cursor that remained in resize mode in specific states (pausing the game for example)

Fixed extremity Dead Zone and Reactivity Settings not saving on Xbox

Fixed cursor issues in cockpit and in devmode

Fixed VR controllers not working when using Legacy interaction system

Fixed the RTC for the Robin DR400 and the Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

Fixed the Autopilot behavior

Fixed Heading select

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Ongoing performance optimization work

Fixed parsing of XML gauges on Xbox that prevented the correct loading of some files

Navigation/Traffic

AI aircraft will no longer get expedite requests

ILS can now be received when the aircraft is slightly below the antenna

Changed the way we handle several ILS on the same frequency (better handling of opposite runways having the same ILS frequency)

Weather

Fixed popcorn clouds are present over a clear sky in Live Weather

Reduction of clouds banding that appear at close range

Properly save and load cloud density from WPR files

Corrected error in ISA pressure formula application to weather atmosphere that was causing errors in the QNH to pressure altitude relationship, especially at high field elevations

Fixed issue where altitudes below sea level could report incorrect ambient pressures

Audio

Switched to Azure Neural Text-To-Speech technology

Fixed attenuation distance in cockpit for AI SimObjects using legacy wavedata pipeline

Activity

It's now possible to delete flight files from the cloud storage

Fixed extra flight saved after landing at an airport after ‘continue’

Fixed "Look Ma, no hands!" achievement

Planes

General

DoubleHorizontalGauge and DoubFixed values shown in the Fuel in-sim panel when setting one of the sliders to 0%

leVerticalGauge can now receive valuePrecision tag from panel.xml

Fixed ice continues to accumulate on aircraft’s windshield after Icing Effect is set to Off

Fixed an issue that caused text to render incorrectly with certain fonts

Added an optional settings to camera.cfg files allowing to change the distance between the external camera and the plane

Added capability to send multiple arguments to JS views (with H events) from the xml

Added Subtract keyword support (typo) in panel.xml parsing

Rename cameras NodeToHide parameter with better naming : VarToggle

On a turbine engine, you can now adjust the maximum rate at which N2 progress (below low_idle_n2)

Fixed empty CG Position does not reset to default when reset button is pressed in the weight and balance menu

Corrected an issue that prevented a tooltip from showing on the light controls of floaters plane

Corrected an issue that caused the windshield icing to be unaffected by the icing options

Changed FuelSystem Tank level SimVars to be settable

Corrected an issue which would sometimes cause the fuel & payload page to incorrectly calculate the fuel load of some tanks

Added missing inputs for NAV3 & NAV4 to match their NAV1 & NAV2 counterparts

Added new parameters for better control of the new propeller simulation

Improved the debug information for the new propeller simulation

New debug feature for easier debug & adjustment of aircraft stall behaviors

Improved debug information for debug & adjustment of aircraft moment of inertia

Fixed problem with FLCH and planes that are using the new propeller system

Improved aircraft force debug visualization to visualize soft body fuselage rigidity simulation

Added new simulation of fuselage rigidity impact on aerodynamics (soft body simulation)

Improved information on Debug Aircraft Engines debug window and fixed an issue with some data on fixed beta aircraft

Change overspeed limit based on the reference speed above mach2.5 : max speed is considered as EAS and not IAS (only above M2.5)

Corrected QNH formula application to align with atmosphere ISA fixes

